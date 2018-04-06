"The Boss Baby: Back in Business" is an animated series created specifically for Netflix based on the popular feature film. The story revolves around the baby Boss, who works at Baby Corp. All the baby employees ensure that people all over the world adore babies. Their competitors often include dogs, cats, and even elderly people who steal the blanket of attention and love for themselves. Boss has a team consisting of Stacy and Jimbo, as well as his older brother Tim, who is a regular child, full of imagination and just wants to have a fun childhood.

