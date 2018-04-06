Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Boss Baby: Back in Business

The Boss Baby: Back in Business (2018 - …)

The Boss Baby: Back in Business 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 24 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 19 hours 36 minutes

TV series description

"The Boss Baby: Back in Business" is an animated series created specifically for Netflix based on the popular feature film. The story revolves around the baby Boss, who works at Baby Corp. All the baby employees ensure that people all over the world adore babies. Their competitors often include dogs, cats, and even elderly people who steal the blanket of attention and love for themselves. Boss has a team consisting of Stacy and Jimbo, as well as his older brother Tim, who is a regular child, full of imagination and just wants to have a fun childhood.
Cast
Nora Dann
Kevin Michael Richardson
Kevin Michael Richardson
Pierce Gagnon
Brandon Scott
Flula Borg
Flula Borg
JP Karliak
Seasons
The Boss Baby: Back in Business - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 13 episodes
 
The Boss Baby: Back in Business - Season 2 Season 2
2018, 13 episodes
 
The Boss Baby: Back in Business - Season 3 Season 3
2020, 11 episodes
 
The Boss Baby: Back in Business - Season 4 Season 4
2020, 12 episodes
 
Stills
