"The Bold Type" is a series about three young friends who are building their careers in a glossy magazine, navigating relationships, searching for themselves, and fighting for feminism and equality for people of all races, orientations, men, and women. This series is essentially "Sex and the City" for millennials, but with a sharp social and political undertone, which is highly relevant in our time. While Jane immerses herself in new experiences to write excellent articles, Sutton prioritizes her career over her beloved partner to prove her independence. Meanwhile, Kat often makes impulsive decisions driven by her thirst for equality.

