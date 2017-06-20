Menu
Russian
The Bold Type poster
Ratings
6.3 IMDb Rating: 7.8
The Bold Type

The Bold Type (2017 - …)

The Bold Type 18+
Production year 2017
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel FreeForm
Runtime 52 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Bold Type" is a series about three young friends who are building their careers in a glossy magazine, navigating relationships, searching for themselves, and fighting for feminism and equality for people of all races, orientations, men, and women. This series is essentially "Sex and the City" for millennials, but with a sharp social and political undertone, which is highly relevant in our time. While Jane immerses herself in new experiences to write excellent articles, Sutton prioritizes her career over her beloved partner to prove her independence. Meanwhile, Kat often makes impulsive decisions driven by her thirst for equality.
Creator
Sarah Watson
Stephen Conrad Moore
Stephen Conrad Moore Oliver Grayson
Samuel Page
Samuel Page Richard Hunter
Aisha Dee
Aisha Dee Kat Edison
Melora Hardin
Melora Hardin Jacqueline Carlyle
Matt Ward
Matt Ward Alex
Series rating

6.3
7.8 IMDb
Seasons
The Bold Type - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 10 episodes
 
The Bold Type - Season 2 Season 2
2018, 10 episodes
 
The Bold Type - Season 3 Season 3
2019, 10 episodes
 
The Bold Type - Season 4 Season 4
2020, 16 episodes
 
The Bold Type - Season 5 Season 5
2021, 6 episodes
 
Stills
