The Bold Type All seasons
The Bold Type
16+
Production year
2017
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
FreeForm
Series rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
7.8
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Bold Type"
Season 1
10 episodes
20 June 2017 - 5 September 2017
Season 2
10 episodes
12 June 2018 - 7 August 2018
Season 3
10 episodes
9 April 2019 - 11 June 2019
Season 4
16 episodes
23 January 2020 - 16 July 2020
Season 5
6 episodes
26 May 2021 - 30 June 2021
