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Kinoafisha
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The Act
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"The Act" Cast
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"The Act" cast
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Patricia Arquette
Dee Dee Blanchard
Joey King
Gypsy Blanchard
Calum Worthy
Nick Godejohn
Chloe Sevigny
Mel
AnnaSophia Robb
Lacey
Margo Martindale
Steve Coulter
Dean Norris
Rachel Ticotin
Joshua Mikel
Rhea Seehorn
Brooke Smith
Poorna Jagannathan
Molly Ephraim
Juliette Lewis
Kimberly Hebert Gregory
Dave Hager
Denitra Isler
Justin Miles
Adam Arkin
Patricia French
Joe Tippett
Cliff Chamberlain
Wilbur Fitzgerald
Melissa Tang
Lana Young
Nicholas Cirillo
Ashley Dulaney
Joe Knezevich
Robert C. Treveiler
John Ales
Elizabeth Becka
Mary Hollis Inboden
Roy Williams Jr.
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