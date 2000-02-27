Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The 10th Kingdom poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The 10th Kingdom Seasons

The 10th Kingdom All seasons

The 10th Kingdom 6+
Production year 2000
Country USA
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel NBC

Series rating

7.5
Rate 11 votes
8.2 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The 10th Kingdom"
The 10th Kingdom - Season 1 Season 1
10 episodes 27 February 2000 - 26 March 2000
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more