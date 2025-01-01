Tony All right, all right. Wait, wait! I have a question! What is the point in having a door that has a horrible death behind it? Huh?

[picks up frog]

Frog Get your hands off me!

Tony What does that achieve?

Frog What are you doing?

Tony I mean, what is the purpose of your life? Just to be a pain?

Frog Don't touch me there, only my girlfriend touches me there!

[Tony throws the frog through one of the doors]

Frog WHOA!

[Tony slams the door, there's a large explosion and fireball]