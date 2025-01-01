Virginia"For seven men, she gave her life. For one good man, she was his wife. Beneath the ice by Snow White Falls, there lies the fairest of them all."
VirginiaI have a hard time trusting people. I just never wanna jump unless I'm sure somebody's gonna catch me.
WolfOh, I'll catch you. And if I miss for any reason, I'll sit by your bedside and nurse you back to health.
Snow WhiteWhy did I let her in? Didn't I know she was bad? I did. Of course I did. But I also knew that I couldn't keep the door closed all my life just because it was dangerous. Just because there was a chance that I might get hurt.
TonyWhat is it with you people? What kind of twisted upbringing did you have? You know, why can't you just say, 'Oh, that'll be 100 gold coins'? Why does it always have to be, 'No! Not unless you lay a magic egg, or count the hairs on that giant's ass!'?
WolfVirginia, please forgive me! I-I didn't mean to be so rude, it's just that my-my cycle is-is coming on! You see, once a month, I get very irrational and angry and I just wanna pick a fight with anyone who comes near me!
VirginiaI'd like to say that Wolf and I lived happily ever after, but our lives were almost immediately interrupted by another crisis in the kingdoms. But that's not this story, this story is done. And when you live every day with all your heart, then you can be happy ever after, even if it's only for short time. My name is Virigina, and I live on the edge of the forest... And this is the end of the first book of the 10th Kingdom.
VirginiaI mean I still have this uncontrollable urge to just go up to people and say "My mother left me when I was seven!" As if that would explain everything. And I miss her. And I hate her! And I miss her... I was on a train and it crashed or something, and no one came and rescued me!
Snow WhiteYou're cold. You're cold, Virginia. How did you become so cold? You are still lost in the forest. But lonely, lost girls like us can rescue themselves. You are standing on the edge of greatness.
Sally PeepIf my door wasn't locked, I'd be scared you'd come into my house and huff and puff and blow all my clothes off!
WolfOh! To eat anything fluffy! Ah, sorry, sorry, more than one word. Start again?
Gypsy QueenStretch it, twist it, make it grow. Like a river, make it flow. Make it pull and pinch and tweak. Make it grow 'til she grows weak. Make her moan and scream and cry. Make her wish that she would die.
Wolf[singing] A shepherdess makes quite a mess, but little lambs are lovely.
WolfDoc, I met this terrific girl and I really, really, *really* like her. But, the thing is...
Prince WendellAnd now, for the greatest bravery imaginable. For courage in the face of relentless and terrible danger, I award my dear friends the highest medals in my Kingdom. Firstly, my temporary manservant, Antony. My people, look upon my friend. No longer is he spineless and wallowing in self pity.
WolfDon't worry, I'm not who I used to be. I've had extensive therapy. I realize I have been using food as a substitute for love and I have the books to prove it: "Breaking the Cycle", "Heal Yourself in 7 Days", "Stop Blaming Yourself, Please", and "Help for the Bedwetting Child", which I picked up by mistake. But I've got them all!
VirginiaWell, at least things can't get any worse.
Snow WhiteYou may ask for one wish, and I will try and grant it. But be sure to ask for the right thing.
VirginiaOkay, I wish... I wish that Dad's bad luck was over. Oh! And that his back wasn't broken anymore.
Snow WhiteStrictly speaking, that's two wishes. But it's done.