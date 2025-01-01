Menu
The 10th Kingdom Quotes

The 10th Kingdom quotes

Wolf No, no! "Rare" implies dangerously cooked. When I say rare I mean just let it look at the oven in terror, then bring it out to me.
["Saturday Night Fever" plays on a boom box]
Blue Bell They are called 'The Brothers Gibb'.
Blabberwort And the song: it concerns a deadly fever that only strikes on Saturdays.
Tony [about his relationship with Virginia] I need to know if your intentions are honorable.
Wolf [very long pause as Wolf considers] No, not really.
Tony All right, all right. Wait, wait! I have a question! What is the point in having a door that has a horrible death behind it? Huh?
[picks up frog]
Frog Get your hands off me!
Tony What does that achieve?
Frog What are you doing?
Tony I mean, what is the purpose of your life? Just to be a pain?
Frog Don't touch me there, only my girlfriend touches me there!
[Tony throws the frog through one of the doors]
Frog WHOA!
[Tony slams the door, there's a large explosion and fireball]
Wolf I guess it's the other one.
Virginia I don't intend to have any children, thank you very much.
Wolf Well, it's a little bit late for that.
Virginia What do you mean?
Wolf You got a little wolf cub growing inside of you! A little furry chap, just like me, only much smaller. Believe me. I'm a wolf. I know these things.
Virginia Really?
Wolf I just know.
Virginia "For seven men, she gave her life. For one good man, she was his wife. Beneath the ice by Snow White Falls, there lies the fairest of them all."
Virginia I have a hard time trusting people. I just never wanna jump unless I'm sure somebody's gonna catch me.
Wolf Oh, I'll catch you. And if I miss for any reason, I'll sit by your bedside and nurse you back to health.
Snow White Why did I let her in? Didn't I know she was bad? I did. Of course I did. But I also knew that I couldn't keep the door closed all my life just because it was dangerous. Just because there was a chance that I might get hurt.
Tony What is it with you people? What kind of twisted upbringing did you have? You know, why can't you just say, 'Oh, that'll be 100 gold coins'? Why does it always have to be, 'No! Not unless you lay a magic egg, or count the hairs on that giant's ass!'?
Wolf Virginia, please forgive me! I-I didn't mean to be so rude, it's just that my-my cycle is-is coming on! You see, once a month, I get very irrational and angry and I just wanna pick a fight with anyone who comes near me!
Virginia That sounds familiar.
[last Lines]
Virginia I'd like to say that Wolf and I lived happily ever after, but our lives were almost immediately interrupted by another crisis in the kingdoms. But that's not this story, this story is done. And when you live every day with all your heart, then you can be happy ever after, even if it's only for short time. My name is Virigina, and I live on the edge of the forest... And this is the end of the first book of the 10th Kingdom.
Wolf I picked up your trail a few days ago.
Virginia But how? We went through a mountain.
Wolf Virginia, I could follow your scent across time itself.
Burly Suck an elf!
Virginia I mean I still have this uncontrollable urge to just go up to people and say "My mother left me when I was seven!" As if that would explain everything. And I miss her. And I hate her! And I miss her... I was on a train and it crashed or something, and no one came and rescued me!
Snow White You're cold. You're cold, Virginia. How did you become so cold? You are still lost in the forest. But lonely, lost girls like us can rescue themselves. You are standing on the edge of greatness.
Sally Peep If my door wasn't locked, I'd be scared you'd come into my house and huff and puff and blow all my clothes off!
Wolf Where do you live, Sally?
Wolf But you don't understand, I won't be here next week!
Dr. Horowitz Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah, you're not going to intimidate me with suicide threats.
Wolf I've always wanted to say this. Love of my life, let down your lustrous locks.
Virginia I really do like you. I like you a lot. And, I never - I never wanna hurt you. I think I love you.
Wolf Butter would not melt in my mouth. Well, it would melt. Of course it would melt, but very slowly.
Dr. Horowitz Now I'm going to give you a word, and I want you to say the first word that comes into your mind.
Wolf Oh, yeah! Oh, a game. Yeah.
Dr. Horowitz Here we go. Home.
Wolf Cooking.
Dr. Horowitz Coward.
Wolf Chicken!
Dr. Horowitz Wedding.
Wolf Cake.
Dr. Horowitz Dead.
Wolf Meat.
Dr. Horowitz Sexual.
Wolf Ooh, appetite.
Dr. Horowitz Love.
Wolf Oh! To eat anything fluffy! Ah, sorry, sorry, more than one word. Start again?
Gypsy Queen Stretch it, twist it, make it grow. Like a river, make it flow. Make it pull and pinch and tweak. Make it grow 'til she grows weak. Make her moan and scream and cry. Make her wish that she would die.
Wolf [singing] A shepherdess makes quite a mess, but little lambs are lovely.
Wolf Doc, I met this terrific girl and I really, really, *really* like her. But, the thing is...
Dr. Horowitz Well, go on, say it.
Wolf I...
Dr. Horowitz Say it!
Wolf Not sure whether I-I-I wanna love her or eat her.
Wolf I get the feeling you still don't completely trust me.
Virginia I don't trust you at all! You tried to eat my grandmother.
Blue Bell I think we might be in her pocket.
Burly What?
Blue Bell I think she might have shrunk us, and put us in a matchbox in her pocket.
Burly That's ridiculous. You're falling to pieces. Get a grip on yourself. How can we be in a matchbox, you idiot? Where are all the matches?
Blabberwort I've got some dwarf moss. And it'll really blow your head off, though. Look at this. The last time I took it, I saw fairies for three days.
Snow White Hello, Virginia. You look tired.
Virginia Are you dead?
Snow White Well, yes. I think you'd have to say so. I'm more into the fairy-godmother, occasional-appearance sort of thing now.
Wolf You don't trust nobody.
Virginia I don't trust you, no.
Wolf Well, you may not get hurt, but huff puff, you won't get loved either.
Restaurant Owner I am the greatest chef in the Nine Kingdoms! Folks travel hundreds of miles just to eat my food!
Wolf Yeah, well my date's from a different dimension, so don't slip up.
Wolf We either live happily ever after or we get killed by horrible curses.
Burly This could be a long torture session.
Virginia I'll tell you anything you wanna know.
Burly Torture first, then you talk. It's better that way. Rush a torture, ruin a torture.
Prince Wendell Happy ever after didn't last as long as we'd hoped.
Prince Wendell I demand to be a happy puppy!
Virginia Our mirror's smashed, what can we do? Where the hell are the other two?
Gustav the Magic Mirror Mirror one shattered be, by an oaf called Antony. Mirror two is on a bed with barnacles upon its head.
Tony A bed... with barnacles.
Virginia The sea bed!
Dwarf Librarian Yes. One fell into the Great Northern Sea. I think you can safely discount that one.
Gustav the Magic Mirror What you seek has not been seen, since it was stolen by the Queen.
Tony The Queen! That's all we need.
Prince Wendell Antony, uh, any chance of a little biscuit?
Tony No, no, no, um...
[sputtering]
Tony Very helpful you have been, just tell us where we can find the Queen.
Gustav the Magic Mirror Near she is, but not alone. In a place that's not her home. In a castle, out of sight, where once the Queen was called Snow White.
Tony That's Prince Wendell's castle.
Prince Wendell And now, for the greatest bravery imaginable. For courage in the face of relentless and terrible danger, I award my dear friends the highest medals in my Kingdom. Firstly, my temporary manservant, Antony. My people, look upon my friend. No longer is he spineless and wallowing in self pity.
Tony Thanks.
Prince Wendell No longer is he a balding useless coward who would rather run than fight.
Tony I think they got the message.
Prince Wendell No longer is he selfishly driven by envy and greed.
Tony Wendell, the medal.
Prince Wendell No. He is heroically transformed. What braver man could exist, than Antony the Valiant?
Wolf You are as safe as a brick-built pig house.
Singing Ring [singing] You cannot win her / You cannot choose her / You are just a hopeless loser!
[after a mass poisoning]
Evil Queen Anyone for seconds?
[pauses to look around]
Evil Queen No?
Governor of Prison What in the fairying forest do you think you're doing?
Wolf Bacon sizzling away on an iron frying pan!
[singing]
Wolf Baste it! Roast it! Toast it! Nibble it! Chew it! Bite right through it! Wobble it! Gobble it! Wrap it 'round a couple of chickens and I am *ravenous*!
Christine Lewis Once upon a time, there was a lovely, little girl who lived on the edge of the forest. Her mommy told her never to go into the forest, but do you know what she did?
Little Virginia No.
Christine Lewis Yes, you do. She went into the forest and she met a monster. And then she died. And everyone forgot about her, and we all lived happily ever after.
Tony It's no use, the man is a complete idiot.
Village Idiot If only. Now my father, he was a *complete* idiot. I'm still a half-wit.
Wolf [catching scent of Wendell in a crowded restaurant] I smell dog!
Singing Ring [singing] There's no doubt / and there's no maybe / the three of us are having a baby. Yippee!
Evil Queen I've turned Prince Wendell into a dog.
Wolf Good idea.
Virginia I've gone crazy. How can I be talking to a dog?
[the dog that is Wendell barks twice]
Virginia Yes, I have. Don't try and reassure me.
Wolf Don't worry, I'm not who I used to be. I've had extensive therapy. I realize I have been using food as a substitute for love and I have the books to prove it: "Breaking the Cycle", "Heal Yourself in 7 Days", "Stop Blaming Yourself, Please", and "Help for the Bedwetting Child", which I picked up by mistake. But I've got them all!
Virginia Well, at least things can't get any worse.
Snow White You may ask for one wish, and I will try and grant it. But be sure to ask for the right thing.
Virginia Okay, I wish... I wish that Dad's bad luck was over. Oh! And that his back wasn't broken anymore.
Snow White Strictly speaking, that's two wishes. But it's done.
Prince Wendell And what is your plan now, Antony?
Tony Get drunk.
Wolf Wolfies just *pretend* to do naughty things.
Wolf Forgive us, noble woodsman, but have you seen a-a gorgeous girl with very long hair?
Woodsman I haven't seen anything, I'm blind.
Tony A blind woodsman?
Woodsman Have you ever seen a tree move?
Tony [Wolf offers to test Wendell's "prince sensing skills" before tossing a stick at his gold-imprisoned dog form] That's not funny!
Wolf It can get funnier if we keep on doing it.
[running into the Village Idiot]
Tony Do we have magnets in our pockets? How do we attract people like this?
Virginia You come an inch closer and I swear I'll shout my head off.
Wolf Oooh, that is what is known as an empty threat.
[first lines]
Virginia [voice over] My name is Virginia... And I live on the edge of the forest.
Tony All right, Mr. I-don't-have-to-look-but-I-can-chop-wood, your name is Rumpelstiltskin.
Woodsman No.
Tony I said, "Rumpelstiltskin".
Wolf [frustrated and scared] That's not his name!
Woodsman Guess again.
Tony Oh, ah, Rumpelstiltskin Junior?
[Wolf sighs and shakes his head]
Tony Rumpelstiltskin the Fourth?
Woodsman No.
Tony Does it have a Rumpel in it?
Prince Wendell Antony, I know this is highly irregular, but, would you mind giving me a cuddle, please?
Relish the Troll King [to his children, who have allowed Virginia to escape with his magic shoes] Idiots! Fools! I can't leave you alone for a minute! Your mothers would be ashamed of you!
Tony Is this still the right way to your castle?
Prince Wendell Right, um, I'll go and get a stick.
Acorn You may find what you seek down there.
Virginia What do you mean?
Acorn I don't know. I always wanted to say that.
Wolf Oh, let me put your mind at rest! Now that I've seen you, eating you is out of the question! Not even on the menu! Now, I know this is sudden but... How about a date?
[Virginia holds a broom in between the two of them]
Wolf We started badly, but I take all the blame for that.
Elf Girl There are three things you mustn't do under any circumstances. Don't drink the water.
Elf Girl Don't eat the magic mushrooms.
Elf Girl And whatever you do, don't fall asleep.
Virginia I'm gonna die of long hair!
Prince Wendell This has been a test of kinghood, and I have failed dismally.
Evil Queen Is there something you wanted to get off your chest?
Prince Wendell I refuse to be a man. I won't do it any longer. I insist on being a dog.
Gustav the Magic Mirror An answer only will I chime, when questions put are asked in rhyme.
Dwarf Librarian All early mirrors talk in verse.
Tony Yes, of course.
Prince Wendell [Sniffing a box the Queen has brought to the carriage] Is this breakfast?
Evil Queen Not unless you enjoy Troll Head.
Huntsman I know your destiny. You'll ask a question, and die before it's answered.
Old Elf Who are you?
Union Leader [on the group's entering the Dwarves' mines] Ignorance is no excuse.
[why he's in jail]
Acorn Aggravated assault. I'm very easily aggravated.
Virginia You haven't seen my father walking around anywhere here, have you? Oh, he might have been singing "Whiter Shade of Pale".
Acorn Straight ahead 300 yards, left at the rotting entrails and you're out. Ten, fifteen minutes at the most.
Snow White This mirror will show you what you do and do not want to see.
Virginia My name is Virginia, and I live on the edge of a forest. Well, sort of.
Acorn If you get stabbed... save the knife for me, won't ya?
[reading gravestone]
Tony Here lies Ivan The Optimist.
Wolf I give you my solemn wolf word.
Singing Ring [singing] How I long to linger / On your sweetheart's finger!
Tony Well, it's "slice the fruitcake" time again.
Blabberwort [Upon being freed of the gold] Ah! Rubber legs, rubber legs!
Evil Queen I hope you like dogs, Wendell. You're going to spend the rest of your life as one.
