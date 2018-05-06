Menu
Russian
Sweetbitter poster
7.1 IMDb Rating: 7
Kinoafisha TV Shows Sweetbitter

Sweetbitter (2018 - 2019)

Sweetbitter 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Starz
Runtime 7 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Sweetbitter" is a melodramatic story about a young girl named Tess who finds herself caught up in the whirlwind of New York City life. In search of new experiences, she moves from the provincial town of Ohio to the city of her dreams. Luck immediately smiles upon her as she lands a job at one of the most expensive and fashionable restaurants, where a special atmosphere reigns. There, the main character finds friends and a semblance of family, tries drugs for the first time, falls in love with a colleague, and begins to understand what she wants from life.
Сладкая горечь - trailer второго сезона
Sweetbitter  trailer второго сезона
Creator
Stephanie Danler
Tom Sturridge
Tom Sturridge Jake
Ella Purnell
Ella Purnell Tess
Caitlin Fitzgerald
Caitlin Fitzgerald Simone
Paul Sparks
Paul Sparks Howard
Evan Jonigkeit
Evan Jonigkeit Will
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Seasons
Sweetbitter - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 6 episodes
 
Sweetbitter - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
