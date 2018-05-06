"Sweetbitter" is a melodramatic story about a young girl named Tess who finds herself caught up in the whirlwind of New York City life. In search of new experiences, she moves from the provincial town of Ohio to the city of her dreams. Luck immediately smiles upon her as she lands a job at one of the most expensive and fashionable restaurants, where a special atmosphere reigns. There, the main character finds friends and a semblance of family, tries drugs for the first time, falls in love with a colleague, and begins to understand what she wants from life.

Expand