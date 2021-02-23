Menu
Superman & Lois

Superman & Lois (2021 - …)

Superman & Lois 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel The CW
Runtime 39 hours 45 minutes

TV series description

"Superman & Lois" is an American show in the genre of superhero action, based on the comic book series of the same name. Additionally, "Superman & Lois" is part of the larger cinematic universe of The CW channel. The story takes place in Smallville, the fictional hometown of the main character. It is there that Kent and his beloved wife Lois move, in search of a peaceful and, most importantly, normal life. The couple sincerely hopes that in such a backwater town, nothing supernatural can happen. Lois is determined to continue their family line, and Clark seems to actively support her in this. However, Superman's old enemies quickly discover where he is hiding from everyone.
Супермен и Лоис - trailer четвертого сезона
Superman & Lois  trailer четвертого сезона
Cast
Cast
Tyler Hoechlin
Tyler Hoechlin
Dylan Walsh
Dylan Walsh
Emmanuelle Chriqui
Emmanuelle Chriqui
Adam Rayner
Adam Rayner
Elizabeth Tulloch
Elizabeth Tulloch
Jordan Elsass
Seasons
Superman & Lois - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 15 episodes
 
Superman & Lois - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 15 episodes
 
Superman & Lois - Season 3 Season 3
2023, 13 episodes
 
Superman & Lois - Season 4 Season 4
2024, 10 episodes
 
ඏᏣɮūнҝ@★Ώёηηɑඏ 23 April 2021, 11:31
Нормальный тайтл по Супермену.
