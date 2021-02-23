"Superman & Lois" is an American show in the genre of superhero action, based on the comic book series of the same name. Additionally, "Superman & Lois" is part of the larger cinematic universe of The CW channel. The story takes place in Smallville, the fictional hometown of the main character. It is there that Kent and his beloved wife Lois move, in search of a peaceful and, most importantly, normal life. The couple sincerely hopes that in such a backwater town, nothing supernatural can happen. Lois is determined to continue their family line, and Clark seems to actively support her in this. However, Superman's old enemies quickly discover where he is hiding from everyone.

