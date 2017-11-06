Criminal experts in the forensic laboratory of the Ministry of Internal Affairs investigate crimes with obscure motives on a daily basis. The latest technologies help them identify criminals based on small pieces of information, but the department's most valuable asset is undoubtedly the minds of its employees. Talented investigator with an unusual name, Bogdana, has long dealt with the sheer brutality of criminals but struggles to resolve conflicts in her personal life. Now, working alongside her will be the master of deductive method, Andrey Makarov.

