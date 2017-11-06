Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Experts

The Experts (2017 - 2017)

Спецы 18+
Production year 2017
Country Ukraine
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Україна
Runtime 15 hours 0 minute

Criminal experts in the forensic laboratory of the Ministry of Internal Affairs investigate crimes with obscure motives on a daily basis. The latest technologies help them identify criminals based on small pieces of information, but the department's most valuable asset is undoubtedly the minds of its employees. Talented investigator with an unusual name, Bogdana, has long dealt with the sheer brutality of criminals but struggles to resolve conflicts in her personal life. Now, working alongside her will be the master of deductive method, Andrey Makarov.
Cast
Aleksey Morozov
Aleksey Morozov
Kseniya Nikolaeva
Vitalina Bibliv
Yana Sobolevska
Nikolay Boklan
Nikolay Boklan
Natalya Dolya
4.8 IMDb
Seasons
The Experts - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 20 episodes
 
