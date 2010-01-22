Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Spartacus poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Spartacus Seasons

Spartacus All seasons

Spartacus: Blood and Sand 18+
Production year 2010
Country USA
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Starz

Series rating

8.7
Rate 10 votes
8.5 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Spartacus"
Spartacus - Season 1 Season 1
13 episodes 22 January 2010 - 16 April 2010
 
Spartacus - Season 2 Season 2
10 episodes 27 January 2012 - 30 March 2012
 
Spartacus - Season 3 Season 3
10 episodes 25 January 2013 - 12 April 2013
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more