Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Spartacus
Articles
Статьи о сериале «Spartacus»
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Soundtrack
Posters
Quotes
Filming locations
Статьи о сериале «Spartacus»
All info
Missing 'Game of Thrones' but Didn’t Like 'House of the Dragon'? Here Are 7 Similar Epic Series
These shows closely resemble the HBO hit in terms of atmosphere.
Write review
16 February 2025 03:00
Who Is Ashur and Why Do Fans Love Him? Unraveling the Most Complex Character in 'Spartacus'
We uncover why Ashur was resurrected for the sequel series.
Write review
28 January 2025 23:00
A Legendary Return After 12 Years: What We Know About the 'Spartacus: Blood and Sand' Sequel — Few Saw This Coming
Curious how the writers will spin this story?
Write review
23 January 2025 15:00
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree