Kinoafisha TV Shows Spartacus Quotes

Spartacus quotes

Spartacus There are many men in this place that I would see dead. You are not among them.
Varro One day you may not have a choice.
Spartacus There is always a choice.
Batiatus [referring to Ilithyia] The snake arrives, walking as if human
Doctore Spartacus!
Spartacus [as he catches Doctor's whip with his wrist] That is not my name
Batiatus You were *nothing* before me! I gave you the means to accept your fate!
Spartacus And now you are destroyed by it.
Marcus Crassus Would you have been born a Roman and stood besides me.
Spartacus I bless the fates it was not so.
Marcus Crassus [talking about the reasons why they are fighting] As mine
[hands]
Marcus Crassus are so moved toward the memory of my son. As yours toward wife no longer...
Spartacus Do not think to place your loss on equal footing! Your son took up arms for the republic - the same one that saw my innocent wife torn from grasp, condemned to slavery and death.
Marcus Crassus And now you would lead thousands to join her in futile attempt?
Spartacus Whatever happens to my people, it happens because *we* choose for it. *We* decide our fates; not you, not the Romans, not even the gods.
Agron [sees Ilithyia being dragged in behind Spartacus] Fuck the gods.
Doctore [the ludus has rebelled] Crixus! What is this madness!
Crixus We follow Spartacus!
Doctore Spartacus? He is a dog without honor!
Crixus This house is without honor!
Spartacus Sura and I often spoke of children. A family we were going to have now forever denied me. As I now deny Glaber of his!
Ilithyia The child is yours!
Spartacus You lie.
Ilithyia Would then my tongue make false noise? It yet speaks bitter truth. Monthly blood ceased after you came to me in Batiatus' villa. Lucretia had promised Crixus - a cruel jest. Tis a memory that lingers, is it not? Of that night. Of you inside me.
Spartacus Yes. As does memory of my hands around your throat.
Gannicus I have had my fill of words and tearful farewells. I desire blood and cries of our enemy.
Spartacus Let us make it so.
Spartacus [about Agron's injuries] You've broken words toward subject. You cannot fight.
Nasir He has yet found a way - forged by loving hands.
Agron Do not ask my own to remain idle in coming battle.
Spartacus [sees Agron's mark of the brotherhood] I have born witness to the fall of many I have called brother. You are the last yet living; stood with me when Batiatus' ludus was laid to ruin. You honor me. I stand in gain with you at my side in final conflict.
Sibyl [watching Spartacus fight in the makeshift arena] I have never laid eyes upon the games.
Gannicus These are but dim reflection of the glory.
Sibyl You speak as if heart yearns for such days.
Gannicus To return to shackle and lash, no. To stand upon the sands again - to know clear purpose of who you are and what must be done... that is a thing that calls to all of my kind.
Sibyl There is no life absent your touch.
Gannicus You once said to me that the gods had sent me to save you. You were mistaken; you were the one sent and I in need of saving.
Agron Fucking Gauls.
Sura Kill them all.
Aurelia He was not a perfect man; but he was mine! He was mine!
Gannicus I knew you'd lead these men to their deaths eventually. Is this the day you would do it?
Spartacus They are but loyal. A quality you seem unfamiliar with.
Ilithyia [about Licinia] If I didn't know better, I would say she was attempting to fuck one of your gladiators.
Lucretia Ilithyia...
Ilithyia Oh! She is, isn't she! What a little whore!
Spartacus Gannicus stands the only among us to win his freedom upon the sands.
Laeta If free, why does he raise arms with the slaves against the republic?
Spartacus He took up cause to honor a fallen brother - one that taught many of us the ways of battle, and the bond that joins all men and such with it.
Ilithyia Can he do it again? Make him do it again.
Spartacus Is this my destiny? Blood and death?
Sura You have always been destined for unfortunate things.
Ilithyia First you tie my hands and then you seize my fucking tongue?
Lucretia I would not have it flapping about absent direction.
Crixus [to the gladiators] Kill them! Kill them all!
Laeta Gannicus seeks to best you.
Spartacus [amused] Gladiators seek to best all. It's the only way to survive in the arena.
Licinia What of you, Spartacus? Are you a blessing to us?
Spartacus To some.
[looks to Ilithyia]
Spartacus To others, a curse.
Ilithyia The duality of his kind: admired as a gladiator; yet despised as a slave.
Doctore [referring to Melitta] Is it true? Did you lay with her?
Gannicus ...Oenomaus.
[they fight]
Gannicus I never wanted to feel the things I felt for her!
Spartacus [to Mira] You do *not* know my heart!
Lucretia Try not to cut too deeply.
Ilithyia [presses the knife to Spartacus' stomach] Legend does call for the blood of a *dead* gladiator...
