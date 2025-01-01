IlithyiaWould then my tongue make false noise? It yet speaks bitter truth. Monthly blood ceased after you came to me in Batiatus' villa. Lucretia had promised Crixus - a cruel jest. Tis a memory that lingers, is it not? Of that night. Of you inside me.
SpartacusYes. As does memory of my hands around your throat.
GannicusI have had my fill of words and tearful farewells. I desire blood and cries of our enemy.
Spartacus[about Agron's injuries] You've broken words toward subject. You cannot fight.
NasirHe has yet found a way - forged by loving hands.
AgronDo not ask my own to remain idle in coming battle.
Spartacus[sees Agron's mark of the brotherhood] I have born witness to the fall of many I have called brother. You are the last yet living; stood with me when Batiatus' ludus was laid to ruin. You honor me. I stand in gain with you at my side in final conflict.
Sibyl[watching Spartacus fight in the makeshift arena] I have never laid eyes upon the games.
GannicusThese are but dim reflection of the glory.
SibylYou speak as if heart yearns for such days.
GannicusTo return to shackle and lash, no. To stand upon the sands again - to know clear purpose of who you are and what must be done... that is a thing that calls to all of my kind.
SibylThere is no life absent your touch.
GannicusYou once said to me that the gods had sent me to save you. You were mistaken; you were the one sent and I in need of saving.
AgronFucking Gauls.
SuraKill them all.
AureliaHe was not a perfect man; but he was mine! He was mine!
GannicusI knew you'd lead these men to their deaths eventually. Is this the day you would do it?
SpartacusThey are but loyal. A quality you seem unfamiliar with.
Ilithyia[about Licinia] If I didn't know better, I would say she was attempting to fuck one of your gladiators.