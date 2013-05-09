Menu
Russian
Spies Must Die: The Fox Hole poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Spies Must Die: The Fox Hole

Spies Must Die: The Fox Hole (2013 - 2013)

Смерть шпионам. Лисья нора 18+
Production year 2013
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 3 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

The Russian-Belarusian mini-series "Death to Spies. Fox's Den" was directed by Alexander Daruga in 2012. The main roles in the drama were played by Anatoly Rudenko, Pavel Trubiner, Pavel Nikitin, and Veronika Plyashkevich. The drama is dedicated to the times of the Great Patriotic War and depicts events that take place in Belarus. "Death to Spies. Fox's Den" is another part of a series of multi-part films about the special forces unit SMERSH, whose goal is intelligence activities, the detection, and elimination of enemies of Soviet power. The filming involved cinematographers from several countries. The series consists of 4 episodes and was first shown on the channel "Russia" in 2013.
Pavel Trubiner
Pavel Trubiner Терехов
Ivan Matskevich
Ivan Matskevich Гонтарь
Jean-Marc Birkholz
Jean-Marc Birkholz Нойбер
Igor Sigov
Igor Sigov Шульц
Oleg Tkachev
Oleg Tkachev Ковалёнок
Yevgeny Nikitin Абакумов
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
6.4 IMDb
Seasons
Spies Must Die: The Fox Hole - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 4 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
am 16 December 2020, 12:30
Очень странный сериал...
Stills
