The Russian-Belarusian mini-series "Death to Spies. Fox's Den" was directed by Alexander Daruga in 2012. The main roles in the drama were played by Anatoly Rudenko, Pavel Trubiner, Pavel Nikitin, and Veronika Plyashkevich. The drama is dedicated to the times of the Great Patriotic War and depicts events that take place in Belarus. "Death to Spies. Fox's Den" is another part of a series of multi-part films about the special forces unit SMERSH, whose goal is intelligence activities, the detection, and elimination of enemies of Soviet power. The filming involved cinematographers from several countries. The series consists of 4 episodes and was first shown on the channel "Russia" in 2013.

