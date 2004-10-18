Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Slepoy poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Slepoy

Slepoy (2004 - 2004)

Слепой 18+
Production year 2004
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 51 minutes
TV channel НТВ
Runtime 6 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

The TV series "Blind" is a detective action film about a former Soviet spy who wakes up after a ten-year coma. Gleb was injured in 1988 in Afghanistan, and these years flew by for him like one night. However, for everyone else, the world has irreversibly changed. The USSR no longer exists, and a new structure, the FSB, has been created in the country instead of the KGB. Former high-ranking officials now profit from the era of change, and they use Gleb as a tool to achieve their goals. Barely realizing this, the man decides to seek revenge on the traitors of the Motherland.
Cast
Cast
Mariya Poroshina
Mariya Poroshina
Irina Grineva
Irina Grineva
Aleksandr Porohovshchikov
Aleksandr Porohovshchikov
Sergey Astahov
Sergey Astahov
Lev Prygunov
Lev Prygunov
Serhiy Petrov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
5.7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Slepoy - Season 1 Season 1
2004, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more