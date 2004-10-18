The TV series "Blind" is a detective action film about a former Soviet spy who wakes up after a ten-year coma. Gleb was injured in 1988 in Afghanistan, and these years flew by for him like one night. However, for everyone else, the world has irreversibly changed. The USSR no longer exists, and a new structure, the FSB, has been created in the country instead of the KGB. Former high-ranking officials now profit from the era of change, and they use Gleb as a tool to achieve their goals. Barely realizing this, the man decides to seek revenge on the traitors of the Motherland.

