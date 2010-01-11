Menu
Russian
Shkola
IMDb Rating: 6.4
Shkola (2010 - 2010)

Production year 2010
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 34 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

The story revolves around the students of the ninth grade, who have always been known for their exemplary behavior and high academic performance. Everything changed after their homeroom teacher, Anatoly Germanovich Nosov, fell ill. After his unexpected departure, the ninth graders were left without a strong guiding hand. The legend of their discipline was shattered. Nosov's granddaughter, Anya, turns out to be the most difficult child in the school. And the newcomer, Ilya Epifanov, creates situations in which the children do not show themselves in the best light...
Cast
Andrey Andreyev
Aleksandra Rebenok
Igor Ogurtsov
Valentin Samohin
Sergey Belyy
Tatyana Kosach-Bryndina
Cast and Crew
6.4 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2010, 69 episodes
 
