Skins quotes

Tony Stonem My last best mate's Maxxie. He's a bit new, he's a bit cool, he's a bit gay.
Chris Miles Last night man, cool. Total blast. Everything you could ever want from an evening. Songs, choir girls, colourful costumes, fellatio... rabbits
Emily [quoting] "I see it now in lights - Naomi get to know me."
Naomi I thought it was catchy.
Emily Yeah, so is AIDS.
Emily [behind her closed door, after Naomi knocked] I'm not going to open the door. My face is all puffy. I cried a bit.
Naomi I don't care.
[sits down on the front porch, Emily sits down, too]
Naomi I do want someone. I need someone.
[beat]
Naomi You're it.
Emily [teary] And?
Naomi [crying] And... when I'm with you, I feel like a better person. And I feel happier, less alone... less lonely
[Emily sticks her hand out of the catflap to hold Naomi's hand]
Naomi It's not as simple as that, is it? Being with someone?
Emily Isn't it?
Naomi No. I'm mean I don't know. At least, I don't think so.
[beat]
Naomi Emily?
[beat, then sobbing]
Naomi Can't we just sit like this for a bit?
Emily [beat] Yeah, we can... for a bit.
Naomi I think I'm going away for this summer.
Emily Oh.
Naomi Spain, Cyprus, perhaps. By myself. Spend some time by myself, you know, do some thinking by myself.
[clears throat]
Emily About what?
Naomi Let's just be friends, okay?
Emily We say that, don't we?
Naomi [beat] Yeah, have a good summer.
[starts to walk off]
Emily [beat] I'll miss you
Naomi [stops, a beat, then turns around and kisses Emily]
[desperately]
Naomi I can't stand it. I can't
[kiss]
Naomi .
Emily It's okay
[kiss]
Emily It's okay
[kiss]
Naomi Jesus!
[kiss]
Emily [laying in bed together] I wish I had a mom like that. Katie and me, we were always together. Everything together. Eating, sleeping... Until we were nine we used to take a dump at the same time.
Naomi [laughing] Jesus!
Emily Yeah. No secrets. There was no point.
Naomi [beat, then serious] What about this one?
Emily [beat] Naomi... I wanna tell people.
Naomi That you're gay?
Emily I wanna tell people about us. Come to the college ball with me.
Naomi Why would I want to do that?
Emily Why not?
Naomi Em, it's nobody's business.
Emily Why? Who cares what other people think?
Naomi Emily, I'm not like you! I'm not sure, like you are.
Emily What aren't you sure of?
Naomi Can't thinks ever be complicated?
Emily Fine, you like boys, too.
Naomi Maybe. Maybe I like only boys, apart from you.
Emily Well, that's fucking great! You're so in touch with yourself, aren't you?
[beat]
Emily Come to the ball with me, like we're together.
Naomi [beat, then Emily gets up] Don't do that.
Emily No, you don't do that!
[gets dressed]
Emily I'm not your fucking experiment! Where are my fucking shoes?
[looking around]
Emily Oh, fuck it! Keep them! I'm tired... So sick and tired of it.
[looking intensely at Naomi, beat]
Emily We're still holding hands through a catflap, aren't we?
[beat]
Emily Have fun in Cyprus.
Naomi [after Katie told her that Emily slept with JJ] Why are you so horrible?
Katie Because I love her more than you ever can.
