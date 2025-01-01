Menu
Tony Stonem
My last best mate's Maxxie. He's a bit new, he's a bit cool, he's a bit gay.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chris Miles
Last night man, cool. Total blast. Everything you could ever want from an evening. Songs, choir girls, colourful costumes, fellatio... rabbits
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emily
[quoting] "I see it now in lights - Naomi get to know me."
Naomi
I thought it was catchy.
Emily
Yeah, so is AIDS.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emily
[behind her closed door, after Naomi knocked] I'm not going to open the door. My face is all puffy. I cried a bit.
Naomi
I don't care.
[sits down on the front porch, Emily sits down, too]
Naomi
I do want someone. I need someone.
[beat]
Naomi
You're it.
Emily
[teary] And?
Naomi
[crying] And... when I'm with you, I feel like a better person. And I feel happier, less alone... less lonely
[Emily sticks her hand out of the catflap to hold Naomi's hand]
Naomi
It's not as simple as that, is it? Being with someone?
Emily
Isn't it?
Naomi
No. I'm mean I don't know. At least, I don't think so.
[beat]
Naomi
Emily?
[beat, then sobbing]
Naomi
Can't we just sit like this for a bit?
Emily
[beat] Yeah, we can... for a bit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Naomi
I think I'm going away for this summer.
Emily
Oh.
Naomi
Spain, Cyprus, perhaps. By myself. Spend some time by myself, you know, do some thinking by myself.
[clears throat]
Emily
About what?
Naomi
Let's just be friends, okay?
Emily
We say that, don't we?
Naomi
[beat] Yeah, have a good summer.
[starts to walk off]
Emily
[beat] I'll miss you
Naomi
[stops, a beat, then turns around and kisses Emily]
[desperately]
Naomi
I can't stand it. I can't
[kiss]
Naomi
.
Emily
It's okay
[kiss]
Emily
It's okay
[kiss]
Naomi
Jesus!
[kiss]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emily
[laying in bed together] I wish I had a mom like that. Katie and me, we were always together. Everything together. Eating, sleeping... Until we were nine we used to take a dump at the same time.
Naomi
[laughing] Jesus!
Emily
Yeah. No secrets. There was no point.
Naomi
[beat, then serious] What about this one?
Emily
[beat] Naomi... I wanna tell people.
Naomi
That you're gay?
Emily
I wanna tell people about us. Come to the college ball with me.
Naomi
Why would I want to do that?
Emily
Why not?
Naomi
Em, it's nobody's business.
Emily
Why? Who cares what other people think?
Naomi
Emily, I'm not like you! I'm not sure, like you are.
Emily
What aren't you sure of?
Naomi
Can't thinks ever be complicated?
Emily
Fine, you like boys, too.
Naomi
Maybe. Maybe I like only boys, apart from you.
Emily
Well, that's fucking great! You're so in touch with yourself, aren't you?
[beat]
Emily
Come to the ball with me, like we're together.
Naomi
[beat, then Emily gets up] Don't do that.
Emily
No, you don't do that!
[gets dressed]
Emily
I'm not your fucking experiment! Where are my fucking shoes?
[looking around]
Emily
Oh, fuck it! Keep them! I'm tired... So sick and tired of it.
[looking intensely at Naomi, beat]
Emily
We're still holding hands through a catflap, aren't we?
[beat]
Emily
Have fun in Cyprus.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Naomi
[after Katie told her that Emily slept with JJ] Why are you so horrible?
Katie
Because I love her more than you ever can.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
