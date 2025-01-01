Emily [behind her closed door, after Naomi knocked] I'm not going to open the door. My face is all puffy. I cried a bit.

Naomi I don't care.

[sits down on the front porch, Emily sits down, too]

Naomi I do want someone. I need someone.

[beat]

Naomi You're it.

Naomi [crying] And... when I'm with you, I feel like a better person. And I feel happier, less alone... less lonely

[Emily sticks her hand out of the catflap to hold Naomi's hand]

Naomi It's not as simple as that, is it? Being with someone?

Naomi No. I'm mean I don't know. At least, I don't think so.

[beat]

Naomi Emily?

[beat, then sobbing]

Naomi Can't we just sit like this for a bit?