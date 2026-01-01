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Kinoafisha TV Shows Price of Passion Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Price of Passion

  • Istanbul, Turkey

Iconic scenes & Locations

Ferhat's youth scenes
Bolu, Turkey
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