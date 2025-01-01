Asli CinarWhat if we stay here. We don't go anywhere. We are good together. I want to tell you something. You are not the Beast. You were looking in the wrong mirrors. From now on look in my eyes, when you want to see yourself. I'll never show you as a Beast
Asli CinarDon't bother yourself he doesn't know such things
Asli CinarWhy? Didn't you call Ayhan and told her that you want to divorce me? Did you tell her that? You did! But you had no courage to say it looking at my face. That's why I'm making things easier for you.
Ferhat AslanCome over here. Get into the car you can continue your therapy somewhere else.
Asli CinarYou threw yourself into that hell!
Ferhat AslanIt's too late now. The day you said yes and gave yourself to me, you jumped into those flames with me. Now we'll either burn together or escape together. Your heart right here doesn't lie. It says that you love Ferhat. That you'll die with him, that you'll jump into burning flames with him. I see what's in there. Now you tell me all that while looking into my eyes. Come on, I'm waiting... say it. Come on. Tell me you don't love me. Tell me you don't want me.
Asli CinarI know what is the problem... it's not me that you don't love. You don't love yourself Ferhat
Ferhat AslanAnd you being a doctor diagnosed that. Is there a cure?
Asli CinarDepends on patient's response.
Ferhat AslanI've said a lot of things since the first day I met you but you didn't listen to any of it.You just remembered now that you should obey me?
Asli CinarHopeless people are ready to hear big lies they accept it, do you know why? Because what you call lie we call it hope. Hope keeps people stable it keeps them alive.
Asli CinarUgly every day at nine o'clock goes to visit the beautiful girl.
Abidin AdakliWhen the father holds his child in his arms and throws him into the air not a single child is afraid to fly in the air. Why? Because he has a father who will catch him. And his father will catch HIM!
Ferhat AslanTo Asli: Because I do not look like these coward guys with whom you have played the lovers game.
Asli CinarWhy are you looking at me like that?
Ferhat AslanAre you that beautiful? Why would I look at you?
Asli CinarIf you want, go back to your life before me. Live what you'll live, but I won't be there.
Ferhat AslanThere's no life before or after you Asli, understand that well.