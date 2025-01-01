Menu
Asli Cinar What if we stay here. We don't go anywhere. We are good together. I want to tell you something. You are not the Beast. You were looking in the wrong mirrors. From now on look in my eyes, when you want to see yourself. I'll never show you as a Beast
Asli Cinar Don't bother yourself he doesn't know such things
Ferhat Aslan What is it that I don't know?
Asli Cinar Pull out a chair for a woman
Ferhat Aslan Then the woman falls
Asli Cinar Sometimes I really hate you, you know...
Ferhat Aslan I know. No problem, you said that quite a few times already.
Asli Cinar But sometimes... I feel like I can't breathe without you.
Ferhat Aslan Well girl... you only realized that now?
Ferhat Aslan To Asli: Is it possible to live with a broken heart? You know that you're a doctor. Is it possible?
Asli Cinar What do you want from me, Ferhat?, You leave me at the airport, then you come after me, you kiss me, you tell me you love me and then you turn your back on me. What are you doing?
Ferhat Aslan I didn't leave you at the airport... I left my life. I turned my back on myself there, my girl.
Asli Cinar Where are we going now?
Ferhat Aslan I want to eat fish, I got hungry. Let's go and eat fish
Asli Cinar Did you ask me what I want?
Ferhat Aslan Do you wanna eat fish?
Asli Cinar No
Asli Cinar Where are we going?
Ferhat Aslan To eat fish
Asli Cinar What did you do before me?
Ferhat Aslan Before you... I was hanging on to life. Then you came and turned it upside down. I don't remember anything else.
Asli Cinar I got a little dizzy
Ferhat Aslan I know, I have such an effect on people
Asli Cinar Do you know when was the first time I stroked your hair, of course, you don't know, you were injured and hallucinating why you didn't leave me doctor?
Ferhat Aslan Why didn't you leave me?
Asli Cinar Why didn't you shot me?
Ferhat Aslan I think you shoot me first and I lost a lot of blood
Ferhat Aslan Whatever happens, just run
Asli Cinar you
Ferhat Aslan Just run
Asli Cinar you
Ferhat Aslan I am behind you
Asli Cinar Are you watching me?
Ferhat Aslan Why should I watch you? Are you so pretty?
Asli Cinar The love between Ferhat and Asli is as impossible as the love that fire feels for beach water, the black feels for white, and the sun for the moon
Asli Cinar You are crazy!
Ferhat Aslan You drove me crazy.
Ferhat Aslan You're much more beautiful when you do as you're told, you know that?
Asli Cinar Well, then you're ugly all the time.
Ferhat Aslan No problem.
Asli Cinar I wanted us to become one without losing ourselves
Asli Cinar Let go of me. I don't want to come with you.
Ferhat Aslan I didn't ask you if you want to or not. Did you hear me?
Asli Cinar You never asked in fact.
Ferhat Aslan And I'll never do. You should get used to it, shouldn't you
Asli Cinar I didn't.
Ferhat Aslan You will then.
Asli Cinar I won't. I'll never get used to your inconsistency and cowardliness.
Ferhat Aslan Get into the car I said.
Asli Cinar What if I say No? What will happen? I'll tell you what happens. Ah yes, you'll grab my arm and drag me and put me in the car.
Ferhat Aslan You can't leave.
Asli Cinar Why? Didn't you call Ayhan and told her that you want to divorce me? Did you tell her that? You did! But you had no courage to say it looking at my face. That's why I'm making things easier for you.
Ferhat Aslan Come over here. Get into the car you can continue your therapy somewhere else.
Asli Cinar You threw yourself into that hell!
Ferhat Aslan It's too late now. The day you said yes and gave yourself to me, you jumped into those flames with me. Now we'll either burn together or escape together. Your heart right here doesn't lie. It says that you love Ferhat. That you'll die with him, that you'll jump into burning flames with him. I see what's in there. Now you tell me all that while looking into my eyes. Come on, I'm waiting... say it. Come on. Tell me you don't love me. Tell me you don't want me.
Asli Cinar I know what is the problem... it's not me that you don't love. You don't love yourself Ferhat
Ferhat Aslan And you being a doctor diagnosed that. Is there a cure?
Asli Cinar Depends on patient's response.
Ferhat Aslan I've said a lot of things since the first day I met you but you didn't listen to any of it.You just remembered now that you should obey me?
Asli Cinar Hopeless people are ready to hear big lies they accept it, do you know why? Because what you call lie we call it hope. Hope keeps people stable it keeps them alive.
Asli Cinar Ugly every day at nine o'clock goes to visit the beautiful girl.
Ferhat Aslan Give Me your phone number
Asli Cinar Why, you're not going to use it anymore
Ferhat Aslan Maybe I get sick and I want a doctor
Abidin Adakli When the father holds his child in his arms and throws him into the air not a single child is afraid to fly in the air. Why? Because he has a father who will catch him. And his father will catch HIM!
Ferhat Aslan To Asli: Because I do not look like these coward guys with whom you have played the lovers game.
Asli Cinar Why are you looking at me like that?
Ferhat Aslan Are you that beautiful? Why would I look at you?
Asli Cinar If you want, go back to your life before me. Live what you'll live, but I won't be there.
Ferhat Aslan There's no life before or after you Asli, understand that well.
Asli Cinar You're a liar.
Ferhat Aslan Actually, you're the one lying right now.
Asli Cinar By the way, I'm Asli.
Ferhat Aslan Ferhat.
Ferhat Aslan What's your profession?
Asli Cinar I'm a surgeon.
Ferhat Aslan Ah so cutting & sewing issues, huh? Impressive, really.
Asli Cinar Looks like you're not married...
Ferhat Aslan Well, it's kind of a genetic thing for me to wear a wedding band, but I'm not married.
Ferhat Aslan You didn't sleep yet... what's on your mind?
Asli Cinar You. Isn't that enough?
Ferhat Aslan What's your problem?
Asli Cinar You tell me, Mr. Doctor... what could possibly be my problem?
Ferhat Aslan No, honey... God forbid. Medicine is your area of expertise.
Ferhat Aslan You were my hope
Asli Cinar Suna Said that: we are like black and white, colors that are much contradictory, but the most suitable colors to each other. Do you think this true?
Ferhat Aslan Yes I think this is true
Asli Cinar The fairy tale is over, Ferhat.
Ferhat Aslan Don't talk nonsense!
Ferhat Aslan It is not what is outside, but what is inside that counts.
Ferhat Aslan What do you want from me? Tell me, what do you want from me?
Asli Cinar You! I want you.
Asli Cinar What is it that if I do, you wouldn't love me anymore?
Ferhat Aslan What question is that, Asli? Where did that come from?
Asli Cinar Come on, answer me!
Ferhat Aslan I never thought of that...
Asli Cinar You never thought of what?
Ferhat Aslan I never thought of not loving you.
Asli Cinar Always love me...
Ferhat Aslan I do...
Ferhat Aslan And you? What is it that if I do, you wouldn't love me anymore?
Asli Cinar Meaningless question... If you lied to me, put yourself in danger, or hiding something from me, I'd get very angry at you. Wouldn't you get angry if I did so?
Ferhat Aslan I would of course. But I don't think you'll get angry with me again.
Asli Cinar Say: Don't do it. Say: Don't abort our baby
Ferhat Aslan Give me your hand, it's not broken anyway. It only got hurt a bit.
Asli Cinar I'm in pieces, can't you see it?. You don't even know how much I'm shattered. You hurt me.
Ferhat Aslan There's still something to do. Say you don't love me, looking into my eyes.
Asli Cinar I don't love you.
Ferhat Aslan I don't believe that. But go...
Asli Cinar I don't want to love you anymore.
Asli Cinar Is it really over?
Ferhat Aslan It's over.
