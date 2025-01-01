Asli Cinar Let go of me. I don't want to come with you.

Ferhat Aslan I didn't ask you if you want to or not. Did you hear me?

Asli Cinar You never asked in fact.

Ferhat Aslan And I'll never do. You should get used to it, shouldn't you

Asli Cinar I didn't.

Ferhat Aslan You will then.

Asli Cinar I won't. I'll never get used to your inconsistency and cowardliness.

Ferhat Aslan Get into the car I said.

Asli Cinar What if I say No? What will happen? I'll tell you what happens. Ah yes, you'll grab my arm and drag me and put me in the car.

Ferhat Aslan You can't leave.

Asli Cinar Why? Didn't you call Ayhan and told her that you want to divorce me? Did you tell her that? You did! But you had no courage to say it looking at my face. That's why I'm making things easier for you.