Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Shadow and Bone
Filming locations
Filming Dates & Locations
Filming Locations: Shadow and Bone
Budapest, Hungary
Hungary
Iconic scenes & Locations
Exterior, Little Palace, interiors
Festetics Castle, Keszthely, Hungary
Ryevost
Szentendre, Hungary
Keramzin
Iszkaszentgyorgy, Hungary
scenic shots
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Filming Dates
2 October 2019 - 28 February 2020
10 January 2022 - 18 May 2022
