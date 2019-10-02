Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Shadow and Bone Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Shadow and Bone

  • Budapest, Hungary
  • Hungary

Iconic scenes & Locations

Exterior, Little Palace, interiors
Festetics Castle, Keszthely, Hungary
Ryevost
Szentendre, Hungary
Keramzin
Iszkaszentgyorgy, Hungary
scenic shots
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Filming Dates

  • 2 October 2019 - 28 February 2020
  • 10 January 2022 - 18 May 2022
