Sense8 All seasons
Sense8
18+
Production year
2015
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
Streaming service
Netflix
Series rating
7.5
8.2
IMDb
All seasons of "Sense8"
Season 1
12 episodes
5 June 2015
Season 2
12 episodes
1 August 2015 - 5 May 2017
