Goodbye, Mr. Despair poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Goodbye, Mr. Despair

Goodbye, Mr. Despair (2007 - 2007)

Sayonara Zetsubou Sensei 18+
Production year 2007
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel TV Kanagawa
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Sayonara Zetsubou Sensei" is a multi-episode anime that tells the story of a middle-aged man named Nozomu Itoshiki. The main character is a big pessimist, a person whose life seems like it will never improve. It is for this reason that Nozomu decides to commit suicide - after all, he has nothing left to lose. Fortunately, one completely unexpected event makes the main character change his mind and continue to exist in this world. But of course, Nozomu cannot help but return to thoughts of death.
Cast
Yuko Goto
Yuko Goto
Akiko Yajima
Marina Inoue
Marina Inoue
Takahiro Mizushima
Ai Nonaka
Yôji Ueda
Cast and Crew

7.5 IMDb
Seasons
Goodbye, Mr. Despair - Season 1 Season 1
2007, 12 episodes
 
Stills
