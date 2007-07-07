"Sayonara Zetsubou Sensei" is a multi-episode anime that tells the story of a middle-aged man named Nozomu Itoshiki. The main character is a big pessimist, a person whose life seems like it will never improve. It is for this reason that Nozomu decides to commit suicide - after all, he has nothing left to lose. Fortunately, one completely unexpected event makes the main character change his mind and continue to exist in this world. But of course, Nozomu cannot help but return to thoughts of death.

Expand