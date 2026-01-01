Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Yuko Goto
Yuko Goto
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuko Goto
Yuko Goto
Yuko Goto
Date of Birth
28 August 1975
Birthday in 1 day(s)
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Composer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.6
Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch
(2006)
8.1
Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica
(2011)
7.5
Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuuutsu
(2006)
Filmography
6.1
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter
Anime, Drama
2025, Japan
7.4
Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch
Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch
Anime, Animation, Action, Fantasy
2019, Japan
Watch trailer
6.4
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody
Anime, Fantasy,
2018, Japan
7
Overlord
Action, Anime, Fantasy
2015, Japan
8.1
Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica
Drama, Anime, Fantasy,
2011, Japan
6.9
Arakawa Under the Bridge
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2010, Japan
7.5
Suzumiya Haruhi no shôshitsu
Suzumiya Haruhi no shôshitsu
Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Anime
2010, Japan
5.9
Kämpfer
Comedy, Action, Anime, Romantic
2009, Japan
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree