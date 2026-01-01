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Yuko Goto
Yuko Goto Yuko Goto
Kinoafisha Persons Yuko Goto

Yuko Goto

Yuko Goto

Date of Birth
28 August 1975 Birthday in 1 day(s)
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Composer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Action heroine, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch 8.6
Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch (2006)
Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica 8.1
Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica (2011)
Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuuutsu 7.5
Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuuutsu (2006)

Filmography

Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter 6.1
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter
Anime, Drama 2025, Japan
Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch 7.4
Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch
Anime, Animation, Action, Fantasy 2019, Japan
Watch trailer
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody 6.4
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody
Anime, Fantasy, 2018, Japan
Overlord 7
Overlord
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2015, Japan
Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica 8.1
Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica
Drama, Anime, Fantasy, 2011, Japan
Arakawa Under the Bridge 6.9
Arakawa Under the Bridge
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2010, Japan
Suzumiya Haruhi no shôshitsu 7.5
Suzumiya Haruhi no shôshitsu Suzumiya Haruhi no shôshitsu
Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Anime 2010, Japan
Kämpfer 5.9
Kämpfer
Comedy, Action, Anime, Romantic 2009, Japan
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