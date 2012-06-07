Menu
Saving Hope All seasons
Saving Hope
16+
Production year
2012
Country
Canada
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
CTV
Series rating
7.9
Rate
10
votes
7.4
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Saving Hope"
Season 1
13 episodes
7 June 2012 - 13 September 2012
Season 2
18 episodes
25 June 2013 - 27 February 2014
Season 3
18 episodes
22 September 2014 - 18 February 2015
Season 4
18 episodes
24 September 2015 - 14 February 2016
Season 5
18 episodes
12 March 2017 - 3 August 2017
