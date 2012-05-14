The main character of the story is Oleg Samarin, an emergency medical technician. His friends call him Samara. He is a doctor sent from heaven, even though he doesn't have a diploma. However, the main character's personality is quite something. He constantly defies the management, makes inappropriate jokes about colleagues and patients, and disregards all rules and regulations. But because of his natural charm and talent, he gets away with everything. Every day, Samara and his team provide assistance to people with serious illnesses. And sometimes, Samara heals not only their bodies but also their souls.

