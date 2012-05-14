Menu
Russian
Kinoafisha TV Shows Samara

Samara (2012 - 2012)

Самара 18+
Production year 2012
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 44 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 10 hours 16 minutes

TV series description

The main character of the story is Oleg Samarin, an emergency medical technician. His friends call him Samara. He is a doctor sent from heaven, even though he doesn't have a diploma. However, the main character's personality is quite something. He constantly defies the management, makes inappropriate jokes about colleagues and patients, and disregards all rules and regulations. But because of his natural charm and talent, he gets away with everything. Every day, Samara and his team provide assistance to people with serious illnesses. And sometimes, Samara heals not only their bodies but also their souls.
Cast
Artur Smolyaninov
Olga Arntgolts
Evgeniya Dobrovolskaya
Polina Filonenko
Vladimir Simonov
Olga Chudakova
Cast and Crew

Seasons
Samara - Season 1 Season 1
2012, 14 episodes
 
