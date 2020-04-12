Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Run poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Run

Run (2020 - 2020)

RUN 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 3 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

What to do when life becomes boring? Of course, run. The new series from the creators of "Trash" Vicky Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge tells the story of two hidden losers in life. Ruby is stuck in the suffocating circle of the "American dream" with her husband, kids, and Sunday yoga. Billy teaches others about a happy life, delivering high-minded speeches, but he doesn't believe in them himself. Moreover, his own assistant has been manipulating him for a long time. Ruby and Billy made a promise to each other back in college that if one of them writes "RUN" to the other, they will drop everything and meet at a specific place and time. All that's left is to run.
Беги - trailer сериала
Run  trailer сериала
Creator
Vicky Jones
Cast
Cast
Merritt Wever
Merritt Wever
Domhnall Gleeson
Domhnall Gleeson
Rich Sommer
Rich Sommer
Kelsey Flower
Kelsey Flower
Tamara Podemski
Tamara Podemski
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
List of 2020 American series List of 2020 American series

Series rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Run - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 7 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more