What to do when life becomes boring? Of course, run. The new series from the creators of "Trash" Vicky Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge tells the story of two hidden losers in life. Ruby is stuck in the suffocating circle of the "American dream" with her husband, kids, and Sunday yoga. Billy teaches others about a happy life, delivering high-minded speeches, but he doesn't believe in them himself. Moreover, his own assistant has been manipulating him for a long time. Ruby and Billy made a promise to each other back in college that if one of them writes "RUN" to the other, they will drop everything and meet at a specific place and time. All that's left is to run.

