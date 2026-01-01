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Nick Sagar
Nick Sagar
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nick Sagar
Nick Sagar
Nick Sagar
Date of Birth
7 January 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Height
180 cm (5 ft 11 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.8
Queen of the South
(2016)
7.5
Phenomenal Women
(2021)
6.3
Shadowhunters
(2016)
Filmography
4.1
Mea Culpa
Mea Culpa
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Phenomenal Women
Comedy
2021, USA
5.6
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
The Princess Switch 3
Romantic
2021, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
Comedy, Drama, Family
2020, USA
6.1
The Princess Switch
The Princess Switch
Romantic
2018, USA
7.8
Queen of the South
Drama, Action, Crime
2016, USA
6.3
Shadowhunters
Drama, Fantasy, Mystery
2016, USA
Aladdin: The Monkey's Paw
Aladdin: The Monkey's Paw
Horror
, Great Britain
Show more
News about Nick Sagar’s private life
'We’re Not Just Making Another Horror Film — We’re Building a World Around a Truly Iconic Concept': A Horror Film Based on 'Aladdin' Is in the Works
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