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Nick Sagar
Nick Sagar Nick Sagar
Kinoafisha Persons Nick Sagar

Nick Sagar

Nick Sagar

Date of Birth
7 January 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Height
180 cm (5 ft 11 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Queen of the South 7.8
Queen of the South (2016)
Phenomenal Women 7.5
Phenomenal Women (2021)
Shadowhunters 6.3
Shadowhunters (2016)

Filmography

Mea Culpa 4.1
Mea Culpa Mea Culpa
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Phenomenal Women 7.5
Phenomenal Women
Comedy 2021, USA
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star 5.6
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star The Princess Switch 3
Romantic 2021, USA
Watch trailer
The Princess Switch: Switched Again 5.4
The Princess Switch: Switched Again The Princess Switch: Switched Again
Comedy, Drama, Family 2020, USA
The Princess Switch 6.1
The Princess Switch The Princess Switch
Romantic 2018, USA
Queen of the South 7.8
Queen of the South
Drama, Action, Crime 2016, USA
Shadowhunters 6.3
Shadowhunters
Drama, Fantasy, Mystery 2016, USA
Aladdin: The Monkey's Paw
Aladdin: The Monkey's Paw Aladdin: The Monkey's Paw
Horror , Great Britain
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News about Nick Sagar’s private life
Stills from the animated movie 'Aladdin' and 'Aladdin: The Monkey's Paw'
'We’re Not Just Making Another Horror Film — We’re Building a World Around a Truly Iconic Concept': A Horror Film Based on 'Aladdin' Is in the Works
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