"Romanovs" is a documentary drama about the history of Russia. The film was made to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty, which ruled in the largest country in the world. In these eight episodes, the creators combined fictional cinema with well-known facts. The director's concept is to tell the story of each of the rulers' lives. Historical events, close surroundings, and the political situation - everything that the rulers touched upon. The creators of the series analyze the era and make us think: did the monarchs cope with the burden that was passed down to them?

Expand