The Romanovs poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Romanovs

The Romanovs (2013 - 2013)

Романовы 18+
Production year 2013
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 54 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 7 hours 12 minutes

TV series description

"Romanovs" is a documentary drama about the history of Russia. The film was made to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty, which ruled in the largest country in the world. In these eight episodes, the creators combined fictional cinema with well-known facts. The director's concept is to tell the story of each of the rulers' lives. Historical events, close surroundings, and the political situation - everything that the rulers touched upon. The creators of the series analyze the era and make us think: did the monarchs cope with the burden that was passed down to them?
Cast
Andrey Shibarshin
Andrey Shibarshin
Vladimir Frolov
Denis Bespalyy
Irina Aleksandrovna Zjerjakova
Aleksandr Gorelov
Elena Aleksandrova
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.7
Rate 10 votes
8.2 IMDb
Seasons
The Romanovs - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
