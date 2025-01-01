Menu
Andrey Shibarshin

Date of Birth
12 November 1984
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Popular Films

The Romanovs 8.7
The Romanovs (2013)
A Siege Diary 7.1
A Siege Diary (2020)
Transit 6.8
Transit (2006)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 9 Films 3 TV Shows 6 Actor 9
Prihod
Drama 2024, Russia
Abonement na rassledovanie. Opasnye zhelaniya
Abonement na rassledovanie. Opasnye zhelaniya
Detective 2023, Russia
A Siege Diary 7.1
A Siege Diary Blokadnyy dnevnik
Drama 2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Ohotnica
Ohotnica
Detective 2019, Russia
Sekretarsha
Sekretarsha
Drama, Romantic, Mystery 2018, Russia
Nesluchajnaya vstrecha
Nesluchajnaya vstrecha
Drama, Crime, Detective 2014, Russia
The Romanovs 8.7
The Romanovs
History, Documentary 2013, Russia
Bezdelniki 6.4
Bezdelniki Bezdelniki
Drama 2010, Russia
Watch trailer
Transit 6.8
Transit Peregon
Drama, Comedy, War 2006, Russia
