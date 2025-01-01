Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Andrey Shibarshin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrey Shibarshin
Andrey Shibarshin
Date of Birth
12 November 1984
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
8.7
The Romanovs
(2013)
7.1
A Siege Diary
(2020)
6.8
Transit
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Documentary
Drama
History
Mystery
Romantic
War
Year
All
2024
2023
2020
2019
2018
2014
2013
2010
2006
All
9
Films
3
TV Shows
6
Actor
9
Prihod
Drama
2024, Russia
Abonement na rassledovanie. Opasnye zhelaniya
Detective
2023, Russia
7.1
A Siege Diary
Blokadnyy dnevnik
Drama
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Ohotnica
Detective
2019, Russia
Sekretarsha
Drama, Romantic, Mystery
2018, Russia
Nesluchajnaya vstrecha
Drama, Crime, Detective
2014, Russia
8.7
The Romanovs
History, Documentary
2013, Russia
6.4
Bezdelniki
Bezdelniki
Drama
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
6.8
Transit
Peregon
Drama, Comedy, War
2006, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree