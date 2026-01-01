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Nicholas Gonzalez 3 photos
Nicholas Gonzalez Nicholas Gonzalez
Kinoafisha Persons Nicholas Gonzalez

Nicholas Gonzalez

Nicholas Gonzalez

Date of Birth
3 January 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

The Good Doctor 7.9
The Good Doctor (2017)
Undone 7.8
Undone (2019)
Grimm 7.7
Grimm (2011)

Filmography

La Brea 5.5
La Brea
Drama, Mystery 2021, USA
Duncanville 6.3
Duncanville
Comedy 2020, USA
Undone 7.8
Undone
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy 2019, USA
The Good Doctor 7.9
The Good Doctor
Drama 2017, USA
Frequency 7.4
Frequency
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi 2016, USA
Jane the Virgin 7.7
Jane the Virgin
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2014, USA
Resurrection 7.3
Resurrection
Drama, Sci-Fi, Detective 2014, USA
The Flash 7.4
The Flash
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2014, USA
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News about Nicholas Gonzalez’s private life
Global Look Press — still from the series 'The Good Doctor' (2017)
'The Good Doctor': Which Characters Met Their End and Which Found Resolution?

Photos

Николас Гонсалес и Келси Крэйн Николас Гонсалес и Фредди Хаймор
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