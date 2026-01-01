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Nicholas Gonzalez
Nicholas Gonzalez
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicholas Gonzalez
Nicholas Gonzalez
Nicholas Gonzalez
Date of Birth
3 January 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.9
The Good Doctor
(2017)
7.8
Undone
(2019)
7.7
Grimm
(2011)
Filmography
5.5
La Brea
Drama, Mystery
2021, USA
6.3
Duncanville
Comedy
2020, USA
7.8
Undone
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
2019, USA
7.9
The Good Doctor
Drama
2017, USA
7.4
Frequency
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi
2016, USA
7.7
Jane the Virgin
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2014, USA
7.3
Resurrection
Drama, Sci-Fi, Detective
2014, USA
7.4
The Flash
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2014, USA
Show more
News about Nicholas Gonzalez’s private life
'The Good Doctor': Which Characters Met Their End and Which Found Resolution?
Photos
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