Raising Dion poster
6.5 IMDb Rating: 7.1
Kinoafisha TV Shows Raising Dion

Raising Dion (2019 - …)

Raising Dion 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 46 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 13 hours 2 minutes

TV series description

The series "Raising Dion" tells the story of a young single mother, Nicole Reese, and her extraordinarily gifted child. After the death of her husband, Nicole is forced to raise her son on her own, providing him with a decent upbringing and education. But this burden unexpectedly proves to be even more challenging than she could have imagined. Young Dion discovers amazing superpowers. With the power of his mind, he can ignite and move objects, and he occasionally becomes invisible himself. Nicole must keep her son's secret hidden.
Мой сын — супергерой - trailer второго сезона
Raising Dion  trailer второго сезона
Cast Characters
Creator
Carol Barbee
Jason Ritter
Jason Ritter Pat Rollins
Jazmyn Simon Kat
Alisha Wainwright Nicole Warren
Ja'Siah Young Dion Warren
Sammi Haney Esperanza
Cast and Crew
Best Series About Children Best Series About Children

Series rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Seasons
Raising Dion - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 9 episodes
 
Raising Dion - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
