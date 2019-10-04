The series "Raising Dion" tells the story of a young single mother, Nicole Reese, and her extraordinarily gifted child. After the death of her husband, Nicole is forced to raise her son on her own, providing him with a decent upbringing and education. But this burden unexpectedly proves to be even more challenging than she could have imagined. Young Dion discovers amazing superpowers. With the power of his mind, he can ignite and move objects, and he occasionally becomes invisible himself. Nicole must keep her son's secret hidden.

