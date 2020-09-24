Menu
Russian
Just Imagine Things We Know poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.4
Just Imagine Things We Know

Just Imagine Things We Know (2020 - …)

Просто представь, что мы знаем 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 40 minutes
Streaming service Кинопоиск
Runtime 2 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

Promising young journalists Ksyusha, Bella, and Ira, who have high hopes for themselves, are the editors and correspondents of the Telegram channel "PPCHMZ". One day, they publish a news story about the suicide of Yevgeny Malyshev, a Pulitzer Prize winner in journalism and a hero of the free press. The number of channel subscribers skyrockets in just one evening, but there are a couple of problems: how to make money from fame, which the girls still don't quite understand, and on top of that, the supposedly deceased Malyshev turns out to be alive and, moreover, plans to revive his career.
Evgeniy Stychkin
Evgeniy Stychkin Евгений Малышев
Ekaterina Vilkova
Ekaterina Vilkova Катерина Малышева, жена Евгения
Yuliya Snigir
Yuliya Snigir Александра Терлецкая
Maksim Vitorgan
Maksim Vitorgan Тёма
Dmitriy Endaltsev
Dmitriy Endaltsev Бурцев
Artur Vaha
Artur Vaha Георгий Фридрихович Папа
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
6.4 IMDb
Seasons
Just Imagine Things We Know - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 4 episodes
 
