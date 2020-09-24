Promising young journalists Ksyusha, Bella, and Ira, who have high hopes for themselves, are the editors and correspondents of the Telegram channel "PPCHMZ". One day, they publish a news story about the suicide of Yevgeny Malyshev, a Pulitzer Prize winner in journalism and a hero of the free press. The number of channel subscribers skyrockets in just one evening, but there are a couple of problems: how to make money from fame, which the girls still don't quite understand, and on top of that, the supposedly deceased Malyshev turns out to be alive and, moreover, plans to revive his career.

Expand