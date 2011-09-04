The Chilean drug trade is divided between two influential clans - Ferogut and Aguilero. While the family matriarch and head of the Ferogut clan, Kika, serves her sentence in prison, her children Vicente and Laura maintain the business under the watchful eye of her loyal associates. They need to smuggle a large shipment of cocaine into the country, but the Aguilero family interferes with their plans. All the participants in the operation are forced to go into hiding not only from the drug bosses but also from the police, some of whom carry out secret orders from the ministry, which has its own motives for eliminating the Ferogut family.

