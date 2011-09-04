Menu
Fugitives

Fugitives (2011 - 2013)

Profugos 18+
Production year 2011
Country Chile
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 26 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The Chilean drug trade is divided between two influential clans - Ferogut and Aguilero. While the family matriarch and head of the Ferogut clan, Kika, serves her sentence in prison, her children Vicente and Laura maintain the business under the watchful eye of her loyal associates. They need to smuggle a large shipment of cocaine into the country, but the Aguilero family interferes with their plans. All the participants in the operation are forced to go into hiding not only from the drug bosses but also from the police, some of whom carry out secret orders from the ministry, which has its own motives for eliminating the Ferogut family.
Cast
Aline Küppenheim
Néstor Cantillana
Amparo Noguera
Luis Gnecco
Antonia Zegers
Francisco Santiago Reyes
Cast and Crew

Seasons
Fugitives - Season 1 Season 1
2011, 13 episodes
 
Fugitives - Season 2 Season 2
2013, 13 episodes
 
