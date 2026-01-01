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Kinoafisha TV Shows Prodigal Son Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Prodigal Son"

Music from "Prodigal Son" All info
Prodigal Son: Season 1 (Original Television Soundtrack)
Prodigal Son: Season 1 (Original Television Soundtrack) 30 tracks. Nathaniel Blume
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Title Artist Time
1 We're the Same Nathaniel Blume 1:17
2 Are You a Monster? Nathaniel Blume 1:51
3 Gotta Give Them a Hand Nathaniel Blume 2:54
4 I Deserve the Pain Nathaniel Blume 2:07
5 Leave Malcolm Alone Nathaniel Blume 3:01
6 The Video From That Night Nathaniel Blume 3:53
7 Find the Shoebox Nathaniel Blume 2:05
8 Seriously Aggressive Texting Nathaniel Blume 1:01
9 Something Inside is Broken Nathaniel Blume 3:04
10 What Would Freud Say? Nathaniel Blume 1:45
11 Tevin Gets His Close-Up Nathaniel Blume 1:19
12 Uncuffed Nathaniel Blume 2:22
13 We Make a Good Team Nathaniel Blume 0:57
14 A Beta to My Father's Alpha Nathaniel Blume 1:34
15 Ringing from the Basement Nathaniel Blume 1:43
16 The Phone Nathaniel Blume 1:10
17 I'd Appreciate Some Guidelines Nathaniel Blume 2:14
18 This is My House Nathaniel Blume 2:01
19 The Swords of Damocles Nathaniel Blume 3:02
20 A Mixture of Fear and Anger Nathaniel Blume 2:15
21 A Cloud of Love Nathaniel Blume 2:01
22 Classic Couvade Syndrome Nathaniel Blume 1:41
23 Then There Was You Nathaniel Blume 1:50
24 Flushing Out the Nightingale Nathaniel Blume 2:29
25 Someone Was Watching Nathaniel Blume 1:19
26 Eyeless Eddie Nathaniel Blume 1:45
27 The Devil Dealt With Nathaniel Blume 3:03
28 All Smoke, No Fire Nathaniel Blume 1:50
29 My Girl Nathaniel Blume 2:56
30 The Video From That Night (Alternate Version) Nathaniel Blume 4:01
Listen to songs from "Prodigal Son" (2019) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Prodigal Son" in different languages are free for listening online.
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