Poldark All seasons
Poldark
16+
Production year
2015
Country
Great Britain
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
BBC One
Series rating
8.1
Rate
10
votes
8.3
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Poldark"
Season 1
8 episodes
8 March 2015 - 26 April 2015
Season 2
10 episodes
4 September 2016 - 6 November 2016
Season 3
9 episodes
11 June 2017 - 6 August 2017
Season 4
8 episodes
10 June 2018 - 29 July 2018
Season 5
8 episodes
14 July 2019 - 26 August 2019
