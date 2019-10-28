Menu
Russian
IMDb Rating: 6
Polarnyj

Polarnyj (2019 - …)

Polarnyj 18+
Production year 2019
Country Russia
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 26 hours 15 minutes

TV series description

"Polar" is a comedy-crime series about Viktor, a daring legend of the 90s known as the Butcher, who later becomes a hero and fights against gangsters in a provincial town. At one point, Viktor decides to step away from his criminal activities and move to a farm, far away from the bustling capital. However, a few years later, his former criminal group approaches him with a request. Viktor agrees to help his former comrades by temporarily holding a large sum of money in his account, but accidentally forgets the password...

Cast
Cast
Mihail Porechenkov
Vladimir Epifantsev
Ivan Okhlobystin
Igor Zhizhikin
Katerina Shpitsa
Yan Tsapnik
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2019, 14 episodes
 
Season 2
2021, 16 episodes
 
Season 3
2023, 16 episodes
 
Season 4
2024, 17 episodes
 
Season 5
TBA
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
