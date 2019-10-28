"Polar" is a comedy-crime series about Viktor, a daring legend of the 90s known as the Butcher, who later becomes a hero and fights against gangsters in a provincial town. At one point, Viktor decides to step away from his criminal activities and move to a farm, far away from the bustling capital. However, a few years later, his former criminal group approaches him with a request. Viktor agrees to help his former comrades by temporarily holding a large sum of money in his account, but accidentally forgets the password...