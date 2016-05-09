Menu
Under Military Law poster
IMDb Rating: 6.3
4 posters
Under Military Law

Under Military Law (2016 - …)

По законам военного времени 18+
Production year 2016
Country Russia/Ukraine
Total seasons 8 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 56 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"By the Laws of War" is a Russian-Ukrainian joint production series that tells the story of the challenging everyday life of military justice in the Red Army on the Soviet-German front during World War II. In each season, prosecutor Ivan Rokotov and investigator Svetlana Elagina from Dnipro have to unravel complex cases both in the rear and on the front lines of defending their homeland. The personal lives of the main characters add depth to their daily routines and allow us to see beyond the surface of a living person.
Cast
Ekaterina Klimova
Aleksandr Peskov
Mykhailo Zhonin
Maksim Drozd
Vilen Babichev
Igor Petrusenko
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
6 votes
6.3 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Under Military Law - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 12 episodes
 
Under Military Law - Season 2 Season 2
2018, 8 episodes
 
Under Military Law - Season 3 Season 3
2019, 8 episodes
 
Under Military Law - Season 4 Season 4
2020, 8 episodes
 
Under Military Law - Season 5 Season 5
2022, 8 episodes
 
Under Military Law - Season 6 Season 6
2023, 8 episodes
 
Under Military Law - Season 7 Season 7
2024, 8 episodes
 
Under Military Law - Season 8 Season 8
2025, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
