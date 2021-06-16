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Penguin Town poster
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Kinoafisha TV Shows Penguin Town

Penguin Town (2021 - 2021)

Penguin Town 18+
Production year 2021
Country South Africa
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 28 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 3 hours 44 minutes

TV series description

"Penguin Town" is a documentary series about animals created by the streaming service Netflix. The series takes place in a small South African town where endangered species of penguins find themselves. These marine birds are willing to do anything to save their species from possible extinction. The penguins are actively searching for the perfect partners - caring and non-confrontational individuals capable of jointly raising chicks and actively hunting in the water. The penguins are not shy about interacting with the local residents, who are always ready to treat them to something delicious.
Penguin Town - Trailer
Penguin Town  Trailer
Cast
Cast
Patton Oswalt
Patton Oswalt
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.8
Rate 11 votes
7.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Documentary genre  In series of South Africa  In series of 2021 
Seasons
Penguin Town - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
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