"Penguin Town" is a documentary series about animals created by the streaming service Netflix. The series takes place in a small South African town where endangered species of penguins find themselves. These marine birds are willing to do anything to save their species from possible extinction. The penguins are actively searching for the perfect partners - caring and non-confrontational individuals capable of jointly raising chicks and actively hunting in the water. The penguins are not shy about interacting with the local residents, who are always ready to treat them to something delicious.

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