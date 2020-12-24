"Passengers" is a Russian TV show, filmed in the genre of mystical drama. The story revolves around a regular taxi driver named Andrey, who drives around the city in his luxurious Mercedes, occasionally picking up anyone in need of a driver. In each new episode of the series, his passengers are people who failed to do something very important in their lives. The most interesting part is that the taxi won't continue on its intended route until the new client realizes what they were supposed to do.

