Panic
Panic quotes
[first lines]
Heather Nill
[narrating] Every small town has a secret. Ours has a game. The losers stay here where losing is what we do best. The winners get out.
Heather Nill
In Carp Texas, out is the only place worth going. That's why players risk they're lives to win.
Olivia Welch
