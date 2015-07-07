Menu
Overlord
Production year
2015
Country
Japan
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
AT-X
Series rating
6.7
12
votes
7.6
IMDb
All seasons of "Overlord"
Season 1
13 episodes
7 July 2015 - 29 September 2015
Season 2
13 episodes
9 January 2018 - 3 April 2018
Season 3
13 episodes
10 July 2018 - 2 October 2018
Season 4
13 episodes
5 July 2022 - 27 September 2022
