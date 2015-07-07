Menu
Overlord
Production year 2015
Country Japan
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel AT-X

Series rating

6.7
Rate 12 votes
7.6 IMDb
All seasons of "Overlord"
Overlord - Season 1 Season 1
13 episodes 7 July 2015 - 29 September 2015
 
Overlord - Season 2 Season 2
13 episodes 9 January 2018 - 3 April 2018
 
Overlord - Season 3 Season 3
13 episodes 10 July 2018 - 2 October 2018
 
Overlord - Season 4 Season 4
13 episodes 5 July 2022 - 27 September 2022
 
