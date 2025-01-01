Menu
TV Shows
Over the Garden Wall
Quotes
Over the Garden Wall quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Greg
[Repeated Line] Ain't that just the way...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Greg
Look, it's full of black turtles! We're turtle rich!
Greg
[concerned] Y'know, it's kinda funny finding a basket of turtles in an abandoned house, huh?
Wirt
Ha ha, yeah. Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha...!
Wirt
Greg, not that kind of funny.
Greg
Huh?
[realizing]
Greg
Oh.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wirt
Now, to find someplace to wait out this rain.
Greg
[about an abandoned house] As long as it's not that old, broken down...
Wirt
[cutting Greg off] Shhh!
[seeing the house Greg was talking about]
Wirt
It's perfect! C'mon Greg!
Greg
[Wirt starts running off toward the house] Ahhh, Wirt...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Collin Dean
Elijah Wood
