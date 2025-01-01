Menu
Over the Garden Wall Quotes

Over the Garden Wall quotes

Greg [Repeated Line] Ain't that just the way...
Greg Look, it's full of black turtles! We're turtle rich!
Greg [concerned] Y'know, it's kinda funny finding a basket of turtles in an abandoned house, huh?
Wirt Ha ha, yeah. Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha...!
Wirt Greg, not that kind of funny.
Greg Huh?
[realizing]
Greg Oh.
Wirt Now, to find someplace to wait out this rain.
Greg [about an abandoned house] As long as it's not that old, broken down...
Wirt [cutting Greg off] Shhh!
[seeing the house Greg was talking about]
Wirt It's perfect! C'mon Greg!
Greg [Wirt starts running off toward the house] Ahhh, Wirt...
