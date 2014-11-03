Menu
Over the Garden Wall
6+
Production year
2014
Country
USA
Episode duration
11 minutes
TV channel
Cartoon Network
Series rating
8.3
Rate
10
votes
8.7
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Over the Garden Wall"
Season 1
10 episodes
3 November 2014 - 7 November 2014
