Kyouya OhtoriFor special reasons, Haruhi has to conceal her gender.
Pop Up BoxSpecial Reasons = Debt
Tamaki SuouAlthough you and Mori-senpai have little in common, there is one definite thing you lack! And that's a 'lovely item'!
KasanodaLovely... item?
Tamaki SuouAnd this time we introduce to you... the lovely item, 'Mitsukuni-kun'!
[Honey sparkles]
Tamaki SuouIndeed, if you look at Mori-senpai superficially, he does look scary and may give an icy impression. However, what happens when we place Mitsunkuni-kun on his shoulders? It's like a state of 'big bear Mori being likened by a little animal'!
Haruhi Fujioka[after an elaborate plan to get two students to admit their love] Aren't you making things worse?
Kasanoda[eyes glow red as he makes evil, scary face] I said it's KASANODA, damn it! You guys wanna die or something?
Tamaki SuouHitachiin Twins, Tamaki Suou: [Tamaki and the Twins cower behind sofa] That is a pretty scary face...
Tamaki SuouAlright! The Low Blood Pressure Evil Lord has given his approval!
Kyouya Ohtori[Tamaki spazzes] ... Did I step on a mine or something?
Kazukiyo SougaYou might also add fear of horror movies, fear of ghost storytelling, fear of suddenly getting scared from behind, and fear of TV commercials about horror movies. What is it with those, anyway? I really do not like them airing those segments without any warnings. What's become of the rights of the cowards?