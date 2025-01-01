Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Ouran High School Host Club Quotes

Ouran High School Host Club quotes

Hikaru Hitachiin Haruhi, I want some.
[bites off cookie from Haru's mouth]
Kaoru Hitachiin And you have some crumbs on your cheek.
[licks off crumbs]
Tamaki Suou You aren't reacting at all! Why aren't you reacting?
[grabs Haru's face]
Haruhi Fujioka You know, sempai, this could be considered sexual harrassment.
Tamaki Suou THIS is sexual harrassment? They licked you like dogs! If what I do is sexual harrassment, they should be arrested!
Haruhi Fujioka [Tamaki is sulking] Come on sempai, would you please stop growing mushrooms in other people's closets?
Tamaki Suou Mom! Haruhi's using foul language!
Hikaru Hitachiin 'Mom' being?
Kyouya Ohtori Position-wise... probably me.
Kaoru Hitachiin Aw, I lost again!
Hikaru Hitachiin Go easy on him boys, he's a bit of a crybaby.
Kaoru Hitachiin Hikaru! I am not!
Hikaru Hitachiin You're gunna deny it huh? what about when we're playing punishment games alone? What happens then?
Kaoru Hitachiin That's only because to- ehn.
[drops off as Hikaru teases his chin with his finger]
Fangirls OMigod omigod its so hot I can't take it!
Tamaki Suou Hikaru! Kaoru!
[Twins salute, grab Haruhi and run away]
Tamaki Suou Kyouya, you call the hairdresser! Mori-senpai, get us some contacts from the nurse!
[Mori sprints off]
Mitsukuni "Honey" Haninozuka Tama-chan, what about me?
Tamaki Suou Honey-senpai, you...
Mitsukuni "Honey" Haninozuka Yeah? Yeah?
Tamaki Suou ...eat the cakes please.
Haruhi Fujioka [repeated line]
Haruhi Fujioka Rich bastards...
Hikaru Hitachiin Having a couple of good looking guys with homosexual tendencies earns the club high points. It also helps if the two struggle between their attraction and their friendship.
Kaoru Hitachiin And in our case, because we're twins, our relationship is taboo and therefore more intriguing.
Hikaru Hitachiin And besides, who hasn't fantasized about twins? Having two loves is better than one, don't you think?
Kaoru Hitachiin It's a young woman's romantic fantasy.
Hikaru Hitachiin [referring to Tamaki] Why is he sulking?
Kaoru Hitachiin Because Mommy was keeping a secret from Daddy.
[arrows with boxes reading "Daddy" and "Mommy" pop up, pointing to Tamaki and Kyoya respectively]
Kyoya Ohtori Whatever. Why does everyone insist on referring to us like we're husband and wife?
Mitsukuni "Honey" Haninozuka Kyou-chan, you really wake up to bad tempers, huh?
Takashi "Mori" Morinozuka You are not in the position to say that.
Haruhi Fujioka [is being forced to kiss a girl] This is going too far.
Kyouya Ohtori I'll cut your debt by a third.
Haruhi Fujioka ...Oh well, it's just on the cheek.
Tamaki Suou Just suppose... I'm not really Haruhi's father.
Tamaki Suou Tama-chan kick!
Kyouya Ohtori For special reasons, Haruhi has to conceal her gender.
Pop Up Box Special Reasons = Debt
Tamaki Suou Although you and Mori-senpai have little in common, there is one definite thing you lack! And that's a 'lovely item'!
Kasanoda Lovely... item?
Tamaki Suou And this time we introduce to you... the lovely item, 'Mitsukuni-kun'!
[Honey sparkles]
Tamaki Suou Indeed, if you look at Mori-senpai superficially, he does look scary and may give an icy impression. However, what happens when we place Mitsunkuni-kun on his shoulders? It's like a state of 'big bear Mori being likened by a little animal'!
Haruhi Fujioka [after an elaborate plan to get two students to admit their love] Aren't you making things worse?
Tamaki Suou He went out and chased her.
Haruhi Fujioka [smiles] Our Ouran Host Club exists to bring fortune to girls, eh?
Tamaki Suou And? Why does a human weapon like you want to be Mori-senpai's apprentice?
Kasanoda No. I'm not a human weapon. I was just born with this scary-looking face.
Hitachiin Twins So you're aware of it, Casanova-kun.
Kasanoda It's Kasanoda!
Tamaki Suou Hitachiin Twins, Tamaki Suou: Bossa-Nova?
Kasanoda [eyes glow red as he makes evil, scary face] I said it's KASANODA, damn it! You guys wanna die or something?
Tamaki Suou Hitachiin Twins, Tamaki Suou: [Tamaki and the Twins cower behind sofa] That is a pretty scary face...
Tamaki Suou Alright! The Low Blood Pressure Evil Lord has given his approval!
Kyouya Ohtori [Tamaki spazzes] ... Did I step on a mine or something?
Kazukiyo Souga You might also add fear of horror movies, fear of ghost storytelling, fear of suddenly getting scared from behind, and fear of TV commercials about horror movies. What is it with those, anyway? I really do not like them airing those segments without any warnings. What's become of the rights of the cowards?
Tamaki Suou Why are you washing your bag?
Haruhi Fujioka The end of the world is here, huh?
Kyouya Ohtori Fuyumi-neesan. Sorry, but could you not rummage through my drawers?
Renge Fair thee well!
