"Ostrov" is a comedy series from the TNT channel, which revolves around a group of people participating in a reality show. According to the concept, four guys and four girls are supposed to live alone on a deserted island for a whole month, under the watchful eye of cameras. However, on the very first day, the yacht carrying the entire production crew explodes, and their only helper on the island, Hun, speaks a language that no one understands. Meanwhile, the heroes have no idea that no one is watching them anymore, and what's more, no one even knows where they are. They continue to carry out tasks and compete for three million rubles every day.

