6.0 IMDb Rating: 6.1
Ostrov (2016 - 2018)

Остров 18+
Production year 2016
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 24 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 17 hours 12 minutes

TV series description

"Ostrov" is a comedy series from the TNT channel, which revolves around a group of people participating in a reality show. According to the concept, four guys and four girls are supposed to live alone on a deserted island for a whole month, under the watchful eye of cameras. However, on the very first day, the yacht carrying the entire production crew explodes, and their only helper on the island, Hun, speaks a language that no one understands. Meanwhile, the heroes have no idea that no one is watching them anymore, and what's more, no one even knows where they are. They continue to carry out tasks and compete for three million rubles every day.
Hryhorii Kalinin
Hryhorii Kalinin
Kirill Melehov
Kirill Melehov
Sergey Burunov
Sergey Burunov
Yanina Studilina
Yanina Studilina
Anfisa Vistingauzen
Anfisa Vistingauzen
Anastasiya Aseeva
TV series in Collections
Island-Based Series: A Top List Island-Based Series: A Top List

Series rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Seasons
Ostrov - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 24 episodes
 
Ostrov - Season 2 Season 2
2018, 19 episodes
 
