Kinoafisha TV Shows Oskolki

Oskolki (2018 - 2021)

Осколки 18+
Production year 2018
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 52 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 27 hours 44 minutes

TV series description

The series "Shards" tells the incredible story that happened to two seemingly completely different families. Oleg Prokopyev is a well-known and successful entrepreneur who, together with his beloved wife Anna, is raising their fifteen-year-old daughter Varvara. One day, everything changes: Oleg and Anna find out that Varvara is not their biological daughter. This happened because of a mistake made by a nurse in the maternity ward - two girls with similar surnames, Prokofyeva and Prokopyeva, were switched.
Cast
Aleksey Oding
Aglaya Tarasova
Valery Kukhareshin
Boris Hvoshnyanskiy
Tatyana Cherkasova
Aleksandr Dyachenko
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
4.1 IMDb
Seasons
Oskolki - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 16 episodes
 
Oskolki - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 16 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
