The series "Shards" tells the incredible story that happened to two seemingly completely different families. Oleg Prokopyev is a well-known and successful entrepreneur who, together with his beloved wife Anna, is raising their fifteen-year-old daughter Varvara. One day, everything changes: Oleg and Anna find out that Varvara is not their biological daughter. This happened because of a mistake made by a nurse in the maternity ward - two girls with similar surnames, Prokofyeva and Prokopyeva, were switched.

Expand