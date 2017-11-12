Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
No Activity poster
No Activity poster
No Activity poster
No Activity poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.8
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows No Activity

No Activity (2017 - …)

No Activity 18+
Production year 2017
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel CBS
Runtime 16 hours 0 minute

TV series description

This is an ironic story about police officers who spend most of their working time sitting in stakeouts. They keep watch over dangerous criminals in their cars and engage in endless conversations about life. The main characters are forced to spend countless hours sitting in their vehicles, looking out the window, and observing that nothing is happening around them. It seems that something will happen later, but for now... In order to somehow diversify their leisure time, the men talk about everything under the sun.
Cast
Cast
J.K. Simmons
J.K. Simmons
Will Ferrell
Will Ferrell
Will Forte
Will Forte
Dylan McDermott
Dylan McDermott
Jason Mantzoukas
Jason Mantzoukas
Amy Sedaris
Amy Sedaris
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.8 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
No Activity - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 8 episodes
 
No Activity - Season 2 Season 2
2018, 8 episodes
 
No Activity - Season 3 Season 3
2019, 8 episodes
 
No Activity - Season 4 Season 4
2021, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more