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Smack Dab Kakha: Wedding poster
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Kinoafisha TV Shows Smack Dab Kakha: Wedding

Smack Dab Kakha: Wedding (2021 - 2021)

Непосредственно Каха. Женитьба 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 20 minutes
Streaming service Start
Runtime 2 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"Directly Kaha. Marriage" is a new Russian comedy series produced by the online platform Start. The story of "Directly Kaha. Marriage" unfolds when Kaha's distant relative, his cousin named Shushanik, comes to visit him. It is revealed that their grandmother has decided to leave her apartment in Sochi specifically to Shushanik. Kaha, of course, is not thrilled about this prospect as he wants to keep the living space for himself. In the end, the main character decides to marry off his cousin to his friend Sergo. But will the girl be willing to give him her heart?
Cast
Cast
Artyom Karokozyan
Artyom Karokozyan
Artyom Kalaydzhan
Artyom Kalaydzhan
Tamara Turava
Tamara Turava
Danil Ivanov
Danil Ivanov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

2.0
Rate 12 votes
2 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Comedy genre  In series of Russia  In series of 2021 
Seasons
Smack Dab Kakha: Wedding - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
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