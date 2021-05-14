"Directly Kaha. Marriage" is a new Russian comedy series produced by the online platform Start. The story of "Directly Kaha. Marriage" unfolds when Kaha's distant relative, his cousin named Shushanik, comes to visit him. It is revealed that their grandmother has decided to leave her apartment in Sochi specifically to Shushanik. Kaha, of course, is not thrilled about this prospect as he wants to keep the living space for himself. In the end, the main character decides to marry off his cousin to his friend Sergo. But will the girl be willing to give him her heart?

Expand