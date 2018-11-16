Menu
7.7 IMDb Rating: 8.3
Kinoafisha TV Shows Narcos: Mexico

Narcos: Mexico (2018 - …)

Narcos: Mexico 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 30 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The series "Narcos: Mexico" is a spin-off of the eponymous show about the daily lives of the Latin American mafia, involved in the production and distribution of illegal substances. However, in this case, the action takes place not in Colombia, but right next to the United States. Small and disorganized groups here are gaining strength, consolidating, growing teeth, and are ready to flood their wealthy northern neighbor with illegal potions. Their main obstacles are not so much local law enforcement as agents from the United States.
Narcos: Mexico  trailer третьего сезона
Creator
Chris Brancato
Doug Miro
Carlo Bernard
Alyssa Diaz Mika Camarena
Michael Pena
Michael Pena Enrique "Kiki" Camarena Salazar
Scoot McNairy
Scoot McNairy Walt Breslin
7.7
8.3 IMDb
Seasons
Narcos: Mexico - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 10 episodes
 
Narcos: Mexico - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 10 episodes
 
Narcos: Mexico - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 10 episodes
 
