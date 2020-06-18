The tragic story of a young woman leading a double life: a loving mother, caring wife, and... a hired killer. In her teenage years, Nadya cold-bloodedly killed three men who were responsible for the death of her parents. She was sentenced to 18 years in a high-security prison, but managed to get an early release. Lev, an underground fighter against the criminal world, took the girl out of prison on the condition that she would unquestioningly carry out all his orders. From that moment on, Nadezhda became the perfect weapon in the unequal battle against evil.

