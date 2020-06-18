Menu
Russian
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.1
Kinoafisha TV Shows Hope

Hope (2020 - 2020)

Надежда 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 24 minutes
Streaming service Start
Runtime 6 hours 24 minutes

TV series description

The tragic story of a young woman leading a double life: a loving mother, caring wife, and... a hired killer. In her teenage years, Nadya cold-bloodedly killed three men who were responsible for the death of her parents. She was sentenced to 18 years in a high-security prison, but managed to get an early release. Lev, an underground fighter against the criminal world, took the girl out of prison on the condition that she would unquestioningly carry out all his orders. From that moment on, Nadezhda became the perfect weapon in the unequal battle against evil.
Viktoriya Isakova
Aleksey Morozov
Aleksei Guskov
Yuliya Melnikova
Aleksandr Kuzminov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.1 IMDb
Seasons
Hope - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 16 episodes
 
