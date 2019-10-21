Menu
Na tvoey storone (2019 - 2020)

На твоей стороне 18+
Production year 2019
Country Ukraine
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 46 minutes
TV channel Україна
TV channel Домашний
Runtime 36 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

The TV series "On Your Side" tells the story of an impossible, at first glance, love between a female neurosurgeon and a cruel criminal. Nastya saves lives every day, while Maxim takes them away. She lives by the laws of honor and morality, while he lives by the rules of the criminal world. However, when these two meet, the insurmountable wall between them crumbles. They look into each other's souls and realize that they can no longer be apart. Now Nastya faces a deadly danger. In order to save herself, she needs to marry a killer.
Cast
Dana Abyzova
Iryna Melnyk
Irina Novak
Sergey Radchenko
Fedir Hurynets
Sergey Kalantay
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 2 votes
8.7 IMDb
Seasons
Na tvoey storone - Сезон 1 Сезон 1
2019, 24 episodes
 
Na tvoey storone - Сезон 2 Сезон 2
2020, 24 episodes
 
