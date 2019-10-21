The TV series "On Your Side" tells the story of an impossible, at first glance, love between a female neurosurgeon and a cruel criminal. Nastya saves lives every day, while Maxim takes them away. She lives by the laws of honor and morality, while he lives by the rules of the criminal world. However, when these two meet, the insurmountable wall between them crumbles. They look into each other's souls and realize that they can no longer be apart. Now Nastya faces a deadly danger. In order to save herself, she needs to marry a killer.

